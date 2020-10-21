Richard Dykstra of Readstown, Wis., writes to ask how much work is involved in replacing the engine in a gasoline powered Massey Ferguson 150 with a Perkins Diesel unit.
This engine also appears in the Massey Ferguson models 35,50,135,230,240,245 et al. How much work is involved depends on whether the project tractor and the donor tractor are sitting side-by-side or we are ordering parts as we go.
First, make sure the donor engine is in good condition. Since this is the easiest-starting diesel engine I've ever encountered, a history of hard starting should put up a red flag. Another problem to look for is lots of oil leakage at the rear crankshaft seal. It may indicate a bad crankshaft.
I haven't pulled one of these engines since the Clinton Administration (actually, it was for his Secretary of State) but I'll do my best from memory while we wait for the Pentagon to de-classify the satellite videos. So let's start at the front. After draining the radiator and engine block, we place a sturdy hydraulic jack under the clutch housing and raise the tractor just enough to take the weight off of the front wheels.
The radius rods are unbolted just ahead of floorboards, radiator hoses disconnected. Wooden wedges must be driven in from both sides to block the front axle from pivoting. Unbolt the hood side panels from the front cowl and remove the air intake hose. Carefully unbolt the front support from the front of the engine.
The axle, front support and radiator can now be CAREFULLY rolled away from the engine as a unit. This is an especially dangerous part of the operation. If the wheels should steer to the right or left, the whole assembly will collapse like a giant mousetrap with multiple unforgiving pinch-points.
This reminds me — always maintain a clear escape path should things get out of control. With the wheels blocked fore and aft, this unit can be left standing, supported by a jack stand.
I don't recommend it. That bossy cousin with all the advice is almost sure to sit on one of the wheels while he holds court, causing a dangerous collapse. (And the problem is … ?) I almost always prefer to effect a "controlled collapse" using the Old Black Truck's crane.
This would be a good time to make sure that the hose placement on the radiators is the same. If a visual comparison isn't an option, a comparison of part numbers from a dealer would be the logical next step. I simply do not know if they're a match or not — but something is setting off a mental alarm.
It's also a good time to put some cribbing under the transmission. I use crossed 4-by-6 oak timbers but a West Virginia jack-stand Model 1863, (a section of a big tree stump) can work as well.
This operation will, of course, require the removal of several pounds of accumulated tractor crud. This amazing material carries with it the history of the tractor's working life for us to contemplate while we shovel.
We might see sawdust from a cordwood saw, dandelion seeds from mowing during a wet year, the dust of a drought, the pesticides of the past; copper sulfate, arsenate of lead — a thin gray strata of lime. Anyway, after awakening from this reverie, we empty and remove the fuel tank.
Observe whether there is any provision for a diesel fuel return line. We're gonna need one. Soldering on a used gas tank lacks a certain appeal. If we choose to replace the tank, we'll probably have to go fetch it. UPS won't ship a used tank.
Next, let's attach a chain to the engine. There are usually 2 very obvious lifting eyes there for that purpose . That is, unless someone had the head re-conditioned and forgot to put them back on. It happens.
We transfer the weight to a sturdy crane, remove the starter and unbolt the engine from the clutch housing. Swing the engine clear of the clutch housing and take a minute to contemplate the electrics.
On the gas engine, the charging system is activated when the ignition is turned on. We can't help but turn off the charging system when we turn off the engine. I suppose that we can just tape off the hot wire that goes to the coil as long as we always remember to turn the key off after we pull the diesel stop knob.
But we won't. I once farmed with an Oliver 550 Diesel tractor that had a buzzer to remind us to turn the key switch off. The buzzer was activated when the engine's oil pressure dropped to zero after the engine was shut off. This took several seconds — just long enough to hop off the tractor, climb into the pickup, get comfortable and tune in Paul Harvey; BUZZZ! “Page 2.”
Massey Ferguson has an oil pressure activated switch that simply shuts the charging system off — I highly recommend it. We'll also have to install the cold-start button and the little indicator coil in the dash. We get along well enough without them here, but Wisconsin, I'm not so sure. By the way, do we have the shut-off rod and the little bracket that goes with it? Naturally, this would be the perfect time to install a new clutch and rear crankshaft seal in the diesel engine. If the clutch is 2-stage, some of the parts can be very delicate (and expensive) and must be disassembled exactly as described in the tech manual. Single-stage is easy — just remember to matchmark to the flywheel.
Massey Fergusons have pretty much dried up in our area. However, back in the day, it was common to see farmers with one or both hands bandaged. This was largely because of the e rkins flywheel during on-farm clutch replacement.
Even if the flywheel doesn't need resurfacing, it must accompany the other components of a 2-stage clutch to the dealer for initial adjustment. The recess in the flywheel into which the crankshaft fits is only a few thousandths deep. With the bolts removed, the unsuspecting farmer reaches to pull the heavy flywheel off. Instead, the flywheel falls into his hands while he's still unprepared to accept the weight. Ouch.
Mr. Dykstra doesn't mention whether the tractor has Multi-Power or independent PTO. These options can open up another can of worms. The initial question was how much work would the swap entail. I would say that this would be a matter of attitude.
A project like this is my idea of fun.
First published Oct. 19, 2016
