CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has launched the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture program.
The program, formerly known as Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture, had its named changed with the passage of House Bill 4693, which was signed into law during the 2020 legislative session. With that name change, the program was expanded to include first responders as well as veterans.
“We have seen a lot of success from our Veterans to Agriculture program since its inception in 2014,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “With those successes, we felt we needed to expand the reach of that program to additional groups, which required legislation and a name change. I am excited to see what can be accomplished under this enhanced program.”
The Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture program was created in 2014. The program was voluntary driven, receiving no funding from the Legislature, until Leonhardt advocated for and received an appropriation in 2018. In total, the program has more than 300 members, created a Veterans Education Series, partnered with colleges for an agricultural training/behavioral healthcare service program and offers scholarship opportunities to members.
“We have designed a new logo to accompany the expansion of our program,” Leonhardt said. “This branding will clearly identify to consumers by purchasing this item you are supporting someone who has worked in these fields.”
For more information on how to become a member, call 304-558-2210 or email vetstoag@wvda.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.