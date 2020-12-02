CHARLESTON — The 2020 West Virginia Grown Member Directory is now available.
The directory is a list of West Virginia agribusinesses and supporting organizations that are a part of the program run by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. The West Virginia Grown Program is the state’s premier agriculture branding campaign.
“One of our top priorities has been rehauling the West Virginia grown program,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “We first worked on new branding which included a refreshed logo and then worked to expand the program with additional benefits for our members.”
He said the directory has been a project in the works for quite a while.
“We hope is a resource for anyone that wants to support a West Virginia farmer,” Leonhardt said.
Developed in 1986, West Virginia Grown was designed to market West Virginia grown and made products. By placing the West Virginia Grown logo on a product, producers can assure buyers that product was grown or processed, with quality ingredients, in the Mountain State.
The program currently has 191 members who produce products within 33 different categories.
“Local food will continue to grow in popularity as consumers turn to healthier, fresher options,” Leonhardt said. “Branding products as local will be vital to increasing potential market opportunities for any in-state farmer.”
The directory is designed to be used by consumers who wish to purchase local products, as well as partnering organizations and corporate grocers who want to source products made in the Mountain State.
For the complete guide, visit: https://agriculture.wv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WV-GROWN-DIRECTORY_ELECTRONIC.pdf
For more information or to join the program, email WVGrown@wvda.us or call 304-558-2210.
