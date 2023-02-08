I can’t remember what became of the small farm trailer that I purchased from Audra Croston in 1982. It was the same one that Bruce Miller used to pull through North River Mills behind the old Ford 9N tractor. This time of year, the trailer would usually contain seasoned oak firewood, cut and split so precisely that it almost seemed a shame to burn it. Other wintertime loads would contain potatoes, apples, beets or turnips from the root cellar behind the old Miller house. Bruce would regularly distribute this produce to extended family around the tiny village — but that’s not the root cellar that we’ll be discussing here.
The trailer was built from a 1930s Ford truck. This truck had an enclosed driveshaft.When the back half of thetruck was separated from thecab, the heavy steel tubewhich had enclosed the driveshaftprotruded a few feetbeyond the front of the truckbed. The end of this tube wassimply hammered flat and ahole forged through it to formthe tongue. The sides and frontof this trailer were of old,weathered sawmill lumbergiving the trailer that “rustique”look that I always favorover the “moderne.”
When Bruce acquired a larger farm trailer also made from a pickup truck, a 1960s Chevrolet, he towed the old trailer to the lonely far end of a pasture and left it there. I soon found myself in need of such a trailer and asked Bruce what had become of his old one. Bruce told me that it actually belonged to his elderly aunt, Audra Croston, who lived in a large old farmhouse in the little town. In the days that followed, Bruce informed her of my interest and negotiated the price. I had only to stop by and pay Audra the money ($20), drive my truck to the pasture, claim my prize and be on about my business. But I’m clearly getting lost in North River Mills nostalgia — an obvious weakness of mine — maybe I should talk about what recently inspired these memories to suddenly receive full brain voltage and light up like a neon sign.
My wife, Stephanie, has a 1979 Ford F-150 pickup. We built the truck out of two free trucks and a free transmission. It’s a solid, good running truck that still retains fairly straight body lines — a good candidate for restoration. Still, she won’t let me paint it — she says that she prefers to have a truck to just knock around with and not have to worry about the cosmetics.
Though I’m constantly tempted to spirit the truck to a secret location and apply a quick coat, I can see her reasoning at least one day each year. Usually in the second week of November, she drafts me and any offspring or inlaws who aren’t quick enough to come up with an urgent matter elsewhere, to assist her on her annual Apple Field Day.
She and I ride out to Marker-Miller Orchard at Opequon (Frog Eye) just south of Winchester, in the ‘79 Ford and we meet my fellow slaves there. The pick-your-own folks have already been through the orchard followed by the food pantry volunteers. The next to go through are the folks who gather wildlife apples.
Stephanie pays the orchard for a load of wildlife apples and then puts us to work. Still, even during this final pass, some tolerably nice fruit can be gleaned. This requires much crawling under the trees dragging a plastic five-gallon bucket in a manner suggestive of a cotton picking sack, gathering the drop apples. As the wide-bodied truck moves through the narrow rows of dwarf and semi-dwarf apple trees, it becomes apparent that brushing against the limbs would damage the truck’s paint had there been any.
The crates and baskets of apples then remain on the truck until freezing temperatures arrive. During this time, she makes up small bags of apples and gives them away, often in parking lots, (old trucks loaded with apples tend to draw a crowd) right from the truck, while teaching bystanders about the different varieties and their qualities and shortcomings in relation to baking, sauce and storage. She’ll then make about a zillion quarts of apple sauce and give most of these away, also. Next comes apple butter, then pies, which she also hands out more or less publicly. After her apple give-a-way, what remains are about 10 bushels of Yorks, Nittanys, Romes, Granny Smiths and Idareds.
These baskets and crates are then stacked on our back porch. On the coldest nights, she’ll shoo away the raccoon who has developed a taste for Granny Smith apples (at least he’s not in competition with me for the Yorks) and engage any available labor to help bring the apples in for the night to protect them from freezing.
When the cold snap passes, she’ll again enlist any bystanders to help move the apples back outside where the temperature is cooler and better for storage. I suggested the construction of an apple cellar and she responded with that “yeah, right” look. I further suggested that such a storage facility really need not be elaborate and went on to relate the conversation that Audra Croston and I had when I stopped by to pay for that farm trailer in 1982.
It was a law then — and I doubt that it’s been repealed — that when someone with an extensive orchard background such as I have is in the presence of an “old-timer,” the subject of conversation must turn to apples within 3 minutes. I paid for the trailer and Audra wasted no time in telling me how she had always favored York apples over the Ben Davis variety. She speculated that in a blind apple taste test, should the subject be handed a piece of shoe leather, his response would be, “That’s a Ben Davis — and a particularly good one.”
During her childhood, these two varieties were the only apples grown on her folks’ farm that could be stored over the winter. The apple cellar was simply a small tunnel dug into a steep hillside, too small even for a person to enter. The apples would be shoved into the tunnel, an old barn door placed over the entrance which was then covered with hay and corn stalks. Rocks and soil were used to weight this insulating material down. Access to this cellar was accomplished by reaching through a small hole. One had to develop the capability to distinguish an apple’s variety by touch. And that’s an example of how these challenges were met, circa 1910.
We haven’t dug an apple cellar yet but “Apple Lady” knows where the shovel is. In fact, there are four shovels — enough to go around — something she’ll surely remind us of when the time comes.
First published Jan. 25, 2012
Aunt Audra’s apple cellar
First published Jan. 25, 2012
