Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I can’t remember what became of the small farm trailer that I purchased from Audra Croston in 1982. It was the same one that Bruce Miller used to pull through North River Mills behind the old Ford 9N tractor. This time of year, the trailer would usually contain seasoned oak firewood, cut and split so precisely that it almost seemed a shame to burn it. Other wintertime loads would contain potatoes, apples, beets or turnips from the root cellar behind the old Miller house. Bruce would regularly distribute this produce to extended family around the tiny village — but that’s not the root cellar that we’ll be discussing here.

The trailer was built from a 1930s Ford truck. This truck had an enclosed driveshaft.When the back half of thetruck was separated from thecab, the heavy steel tubewhich had enclosed the driveshaftprotruded a few feetbeyond the front of the truckbed. The end of this tube wassimply hammered flat and ahole forged through it to formthe tongue. The sides and frontof this trailer were of old,weathered sawmill lumbergiving the trailer that “rustique”look that I always favorover the “moderne.”

