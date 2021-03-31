CHARLESTON — All the numbers surrounding layers production in West Virginia during 2020 were down from 2019.
Layers averaged 1.26 million, down less than 1% from 2019’s 1.27 million. Average annual production per layer was 230 eggs, down 11 from 2019.
Pullets totaled 779,000, up 4% from 2019. Other chickens totaled 106,000 in 2020, up 18%.
Egg production during the year ending Nov. 30, totaled 290.3 million eggs, down 5% from 2019’s 306.2 million eggs.
The total number of chickens on hand on Dec. 1 (excluding commercial broilers) was 2.18 million head, down 2% from 2019.
The total value of all chickens on Dec. 1 was $15.9 million, down 9% from 2019’s $17.5 million. The average value of $7.30 per bird on Dec. 1 was down 60 cents.
Across the United States, the 390 million layers in 2020 were down 2% from the year earlier. The annual average production per layer on hand in 2020 was 286 eggs, up 1%.
Egg production during the year ending Nov. 30 totaled 112 billion eggs, down 1% from 2019. Table egg production, at 96.9 billion eggs, was down 2% from the previous year. Hatching egg production, at 14.7 billion eggs, was up 4% from 2019.
The total inventory of chickens on hand on Dec. 1 (excluding commercial broilers) was 518 million birds, down 3% from last year.
The total value of all chickens on Dec. 1 was $2.58 billion, up 9% from Dec. 1, 2019. The average value increased from $4.43 per bird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.