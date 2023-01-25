USDA

MORGANTOWN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is accepting applications for its Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to help strengthen the bottom lines of rural West Virginia businesses and agricultural producers. 

REAP is intended to help lower the cost of energy for small businesses and agricultural producers in West Virginia by investing in renewable energy projects and energy efficiency improvements. The USDA is making $300 million available through REAP, which includes an additional $250 million provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic legislative package known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

