Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I had developed an affection for young buzzards even before reading Katie Fallon’s book “Vulture.”

Yes, I acknowledge that vulture is the proper term for these birds that are as ugly as a mud fence when ripping apart a rotting deer carcass, but in an instant become a vision of grace and beauty when they take to the air. I prefer the term “buzzard” because I often find these birds in the infant stage and the word buzzard fits better into our communication than the sinister sounding term “vulture.” (“Awww –wook at the widdle baby buvvvards…”)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.