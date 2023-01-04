FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
SLAUGHTER COWS: 69 Head
Fleshy Beef: 1300-1700 lbs. - $87-102.
Premium White Holstein: $82-86.
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $74-80.
Boners: H. Dressing - $75-81; Avg. Dressing - $69-74.
Lean: H. Dressing - $66-71; Avg. Dressing - $60-66.
Thin & Light: Avg. Dressing - $60.
BULLS: 5 Head
H. Dressing – 1600-1975 lbs. - $105-111; Avg. Dressing – 1350-2275 lbs. - $91-95.
FED CATTLE: 35 Head
H Choice Prime Steers: 1450-1660 lbs. - $160-165.50; Avg. Choice 2-3 Steers: 1350-1650 lbs. - $154-159; Dairy X Steers: 1230 lbs. - $130; H Choice Prime Heifers: 1275-1460 lbs. - $160-164; 1364-1510 lbs. - $166-168; L Choice Heifers: 1300-1400 lbs. - $156-159.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 55 Head
#1: 95-115 lbs. - $130-167; 80-92 lbs. - $125-145. #2: 95-115 lbs. - $115-130; 80-92 lbs. - $75-120.
Beef Bulls: 85-110 lbs. - $140-260; Beef Heifers: 85-110 lbs. - $120-210; Choice Veal: 240-340 lbs. - $127-130.
BUTCHER HOGS: 65 Head
240-270 lbs. - $80-88; 275-300 lbs. - $81-95; 300-350 lbs. - $78-88; 388 lbs. - $76; 425-450 lbs. - $60-71.
SOWS: 4 Head
500-650 lbs. - $50-59.
BOARS: 1 Head
575 lbs. - $25.
PIGS & SHOATS: 23 Head
By the Head: 30-50 lbs. - $37-65; 86 lbs. – $75; By the Pound: 177 lbs. - $67.50; 182 lbs.: $97.50.
Stock Boars: 1 Head
354 lbs. - $36.
STOCK CATTLE: 99 Head
FEEDER STEERS - 21
280-380 lbs. - $137-157; 400-600 lbs. - $115-139; 600-800 lbs. - $94-112; 826 lbs. - $135; 902 lbs. - $112.
FEEDER HEIFERS - 30
400-600 lbs. - $100-120; 600-700 lbs. - $99-117; 680 lbs. - $125; 1100-1125 lbs. - $111-127; 1000-1100 lbs. - $80-85.
FEEDER BULLS - 48
386 lbs. - $137.50; 400-600 lbs. - $115-137; 600-800 lbs. - $100-120; 800-1000 lbs. - $84-92.
GOATS: 20 Head
Billies L: $205-265.
Nannies: $250-280.
Kids #1: 50-70 lbs. - $165-195; 30-50 lbs. - $120-145.
LAMBS: 36 Head
58 lbs. - $315; 80-110 lbs. - $200-240; 110-125 lbs. - $170-195.
SHEEP: 2 Head
Yearling: 90 lbs. - $160; 184 lbs. - $90.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 7 p.m.
