Do movie critics still use the cliche that comprises our title? If the phrase was sinking into antiquity and is no longer universally understood, please let me explain. This was often said regarding movie scenes so dull that theater-goers could go to the concession stands without missing anything worthwhile.
I usually turn out at least one — and hopefully not many more — popcorn-worthy stories around this time of year.
The reader is likely to find this installment as exciting as a meeting of the Sigmund Freud Society. While trying to seek out something to write about in this bleak February landscape, I came across an article about Freud in the Winchester Star.
In addition to the above-mentioned organization, there are actually Freud experts, Freud researchers and Freud scholars.
I really had no idea that such interest in Freud existed.
I also didn’t know there was a Sigmund Freud collection of over 20,000 items. The Library of Congress has digitized the entire collection — whatever that means. Sigmund Freud, by the way, is considered the inventor of psychoanalysis. I don’t know why this interests me; I’ve only been psychoanalyzed once. This would have been as an elementary school student in the late 1950s.
Then, child psychotherapy meant being ordered to “toe the line and be like us. If the teacher tells you to draw a house, then draw a house; don’t draw a cave in a Martian landscape and don’t borrow from Chaucer in your safety poster project.” (Half a leg, half a leg offward, forward the lawnmower blade.) They gave up on me just short of a frontal lobotomy.
The collection includes such fascinating Freud artifacts as his love letters to his fiancee, Martha Bernays, and her letters back to him. Freud classified these letters as either “open” or “concealed.” Make of that what you will. They wrote daily and sometimes twice a day from when they met in 1882 to when they married in 1889. Maybe ol’ Siggy wasn’t such a geek after all.
Still, being in his presence must have been trying with him constantly probing and questioning. Around 1909, Freud protege Carl Jung traveled to the United States with his mentor. It is said that they passed the time aboard ship by analyzing each other’s dreams. I’m not so sure that I could stand being trapped on a ship with Freud and might feel inclined to hail a passing iceberg.
The article features a close-up of a page in Freud’s journal.
Clearly discernible at the middle of the page is the chilling entry “Aushluss en Deutshland.” Having signed an antiwar petition in 1932, the Gestapo raided his apartment 6 years later. A week after the raid, Freud’s daughter, Anna, was taken in for questioning and barely escaped deportation. Hitler surely could have benefited from Freud’s service — too bad.
Also pictured is his pocket watch. Imagine, if you will, being Freud’s pocket watch; I surely wouldn’t want the job. The poor watch — just doing an honest service nonetheless having its motives constantly called into question; “Four zirty, eh? Und vot do you mean by zat?” Refering to the inset second dial: “Vy do you feel ze need to be so precise?” This caused me to speculate as to what emotions the possessions of other famous people might harbor and what they might say if they could talk. Indeed, working around old machinery, the phrase “If this old thing could only talk” is heard regularly.
Instead of Freud’s pocket watch, one might rather be Jack Benny’s Bible. (I use the example of this miserly mid-20th-Century comedian because of my strict policy of political neutrality. The reader is certainly welcome to substitute any past or current political figure of their choosing.) Jack’s Bible was gifted to him by his uncle with a dollar bill inserted as a bookmark. “Jack thinks I’m an autographed copy,” the book laments.
Chances are that the reader has never heard of author Richard Braughtigan. He was very much a part of the early West Coast Hippie movement. His work is a little “different.” Let’s hear from his lawn mower: “There’s been rainy weather in San Francisco. The old lady hasn’t fed the bees their liver from the butcher shop in weeks. The lawn has grown with a vengeance making me use language that would make a Confederate general throw down the gauntlet. In conclusion — in conclusion — in conclusion — until this story is having 2 hundred conclusions per second.” Perhaps a more pleasant prospect would be to interview Paul Whiteman’s Farmall tractor. Among other historic musical triumphs, Paul’s orchestra was first to perform Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” in 1928. I have a 1940s photo of Whiteman belting out a tune while disking a field on his Flemington, N.J., farm —mouth wide open with one hand on the steering wheel and the other arm flung wide. According to the big Farmall: “What tractor could resist adding a few RPM’s to the throttle governor as we round the end of the field and make another pass!”
I think I would fare better as Micky Spillane’s motorboat, who confides the following narrative: “After the 4th pull on the starter rope, I decided not to kick back and twist the old man’s arm — this time. I’ll save the rough stuff for when I need a favor. Besides, he’s not as much fun now that he’s sworn off the 2-fisted, hard-bitten language he usta use.”
“A sleek wooden hulled ‘46 Chris Craft passes in the other direction — the Angie May. It ain’t often you see such a classy dame slummin’ in a swamp like this. My eyes followed her shapely wake. I couldn’t help but notice the suggestive movement of her rudder — like a crisp salute but from the opposite end. I subtly changed course, hoping to return that salute in a way she’ll never forget.”
No wonder they gave up on me.
First published Feb. 15, 2017 o
