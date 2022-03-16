Remember Jimmy Hatlo? He was the creator of a single-panel newspaper comic titled “They’ll Do It Every Time.”
The cartoon ran from sometime in the ’30s to – I seem to recall – the mid ’70s. (Editor’s note: Ted’s close; Hatlo started it in 1928, Hatlo died in 1963, and the comic continued under different artists.)
Hatlo solicited examples of human tendencies then would humorously expand on them in a cartoon depicting that very situation. He would thank the contributing reader by mentioning him or her by name along with a “Hatlo hat tip.”
Often the narrative would start with “G’ Ever Notice?’’ (Did you ever notice?) and go on to describe the situation – always one that we would all recognize and agree that, indeed, folks will do it every time.
By the 1960s I had a pretty good idea for a submission to win my own Hat Tip.
To wit: “Those who want the best for you in life generally want you to be like them.” As the younger, especially eccentric member of a small rural community, the phrase “you should” tends to wear a little thin.
Of course, military service was right on top with the 3 major branches represented among my dad, uncles and grandparents.
Grandpa Cornett, hunter, trapper and moonshiner from Letcher County, Ky., recited a lesson from something called the “First Reader,” titled “Stick to your Bush ’Til It’s Picked.”
The account showed 2 little boys picking berries. The bad little boy ran from bush to bush, barely covering the bottom of his pail with berries.
Meanwhile, the good little boy picked from one bush steadily and his pail was overflowing to the point that he was able to attract investors, build a berry cannery and corner the berry stock market and show the bad little boy a lesson by hiring him to sweep floors and grumble over his careless, wonton ways.
I guess the lesson was … NO! If fruit picking has taught me anything, it’s that we have to work just as hard in lean picking in order to get to the more heavily laden trees (pickers are paid by volume so the average over all has to be kept in view – kind of like writing.)
Maybe it means that we should stick to one job and progress through the ranks. Grandpa Cornett did hold some interesting positions including collecting horse urine as an ingredient in cough syrup. I guess he could have advanced to chief pee collector, but he never stayed with one job all that long. (One exception was caretaking the Collins Estate, as in Harper-Collins. Confusion over swimming pool privileges on the part of his hillbilly relatives would eventually win him a permanent furlough.)
Let’s append my Hatlo submission with “or what they perceive themselves to be.” An extreme example might be my 6th-grade teacher, Mrs. Pointer. Her husband read the weather and livestock report for the local New Jersey radio station.
This in itself was a little sad with the New York stations; WABC, WOR, WNEW and WNBC signals booming from the Pine Barrens to the Catskills and halfway to Great Britain.
However, her husband’s modest station with a modest station didn’t discourage her from going Hollywood; big sunglasses, convertible and a condescending attitude toward we mere mortals not so fortunate as to be affiliated with show business.
She used to taunt me endlessly because I had no interest in pursuing the life of a Hollywood socialite like she thought everyone should.
A fellow classmate and his band won a few minutes on WABC’s “Big Break” band tryout. The band played patriotic stuff; this was the year that Barry Sadler’s “Ballad of the Green Beret” made No. 1 in the top 100.
She latched on to this kid and, according to her, he could do no wrong. How the kid benefited from the Big Break is a topic for debate – the last I heard, he was a plumber. My social life didn’t reach any heights that year, either.
Hello, Mrs. Pointer, I was a kid in the middle of a zillion-acre cornfield with no driver’s license. All the while, I was being groomed to be a tool-and-die maker and company president, which I eventually declined. But that’s another story.
Of course there are those genuine mentor types who sincerely want the best for you and can actually recommend their way of life.
Here’s one example that you may not have considered; “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” Jeremiah 29:11 (KJV)
Clearly God wants the best for us, but “expected end” as worded in the King James Bible not only leaves us in suspense, but can even appear to have negative implications.
With some help I followed this verse back to the original Hebrew to understand the idea that Jeremiah meant to convey. Here, the Hebrew word “tiqvah” is used, which the King James Bible calls “expected end.” The word is compared to “a cord attachment-expectancy” as if attached by a “cord, sure to follow.”
Mmmm … maybe still a little vague. Let’s look at some other Bible applications of tiqvah.
“Hope” Ruth 1:12, Job 4:6, 7:6, 11;18. Zechariah 9:12 “Things I long for” Job 6:8 (only time translated as such). God also recommends that we be like him using Jesus as an example. (See Ephesians 5:1,2.) Well, waddaya know ... “they’ll do it every time.”
