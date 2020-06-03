FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, June 1, 2020
LAMBS: 60
Hi Choice & Prime: $125-205;Choice: $140-172.50;Slaughter Ewes: $75-95.
KID GOATS: 75
20-40 lbs.: $185-240;40-60 lbs.: $300-333; 60-80 lbs.: $290-332; 80-100 lbs.: $295-310.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 30 - Choice 2-4: $112-125; Good 2-3: $115.
Heifers: 25 - Choice 2-4: $105-120; Good 2-3: $103-105.
Cows: 77 - Utility & Comm: $60-82; Canner & Cutter: $55-84; Cutter & BNG: $41-54.
Bulls: 15 - 1-2: $80-110.
Stock Cows: 23 - Beef Bred: $800-925; Pairs: $950-1,350.
FEEDER CATTLE: 497
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $165; 500-600 lbs. - $146-147; 600-700 lbs. - $137-160; 700-800 lbs. - $142-145; 900-1100 lbs. - $124-128.50. Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $141-147; 500-600 lbs. - $136-144; 600-700 lbs. - $134; 700-800 lbs. - $144. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $146; 500-600 lbs. - $137.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $138-146; 400-500 lbs. - $135; 500-600 lbs. - $129; 600-700 lbs. - $121.50; 700-800 lbs. - $121; 800-900 lbs. - $101-116; 900-1100 lbs. - $112.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $139; 400-500 lbs. - $130-134; 500-600 lbs. - $115-131; 600-700 lbs. - $110; 700-800 lbs. - $101; 800-900 lbs. - $105. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $117; 400-500 lbs. - $126-130; 500-600 lbs. - $115-130; 600-700 lbs. - $114.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $133-164.50; 400-500 lbs. - $150-153; 500-600 lbs. - $141-144; 600-700 lbs. - $114-132; 700-800 lbs. - $112; $800-900 lbs. - $107. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $147; 400-500 lbs. - $132-146; 500-600 lbs. - $128-140; 600-700 lbs. - $124; 700-800 lbs. - $106. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $147; 400-500 lbs. - $132; 500-600 lbs. - $126.
Total: 802
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, June 8. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, June 1, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $105.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $118; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $108.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $119.75; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $118.25; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $74.
Bulls: Light: Up to $76.
Cows: Utility: $60-78; Comm. To Good: $40-56; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $12 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $120.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $60.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $150.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $148.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $89.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $84.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Light - Up to $88.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $90;Light: Up to $76.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-74;Canners: Up to $40-54; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $80.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $200.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $45; Heavy: Up to $43; Light: Up to $40.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $55.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $185; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $180; 30-60 lbs.: $200.
Sheep: Up to $112.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-245; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $130.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $5; 2nd cut: Up to $4.50; Straw: Up to $5.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 62 Head
Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - $73-74.
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $56-60.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $52-60. High - $63-80.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $46.50-54. High - $54-56. Low - $41-46.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 3 Head
YG #1: 1292-1316 lbs. - $85-86.
FED CATTLE: 37 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice and Prime 2-3: 1460-1602 lbs. - $155.50-122. Choice 2-3: 1316-1662 lbs. - $112.50-115.50. Select 2-3: 982-1382 lbs. - $105-107.
Slaughter Holstein: High Choice and Prime 2-3: 1510-1534 lbs. - $89. Choice 2-3: 1444 lbs. - $84. Select 2-3: 1518 lbs. - $65.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice and Prime 2-3: 1360-1566 lbs. - $116-120. Choice 2-3: 1066-1238 lbs. - $107-109.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 74 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $87.50-112.50; 80-94 lbs. - $70-80. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $60-70; 80-94 lbs. - $50-70. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $22.50-42.50.
Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 74-80 lbs. - $85-100; 88 lbs. - Jersey - $150.
Beef Calves: 76-120 lbs. - $160.
FEEDERS: 88 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 500-550 lbs. - $152.50; 650-700 lbs. - $132.50-140; 700-750 lbs. - $131. Medium & Large 2: 350-400 lbs. - $118; 600-650 lbs. - $136.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 200-250 lbs. - $101; 250-300 lbs. - $93-94; 350-450 lbs. - $87.50-95; 800-850 lbs. - $81.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 150-200 lbs. - $110-165; 350-475 lbs. - $112.50-125; 500-650 lbs. - $117-127.50; 700-850 lbs. - $114. Medium & Large 2: 250-300 lbs. - $92.50; 550-600 lbs. - $111.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1: 200-250 lbs. - $145; 350-400 lbs. - $152.50-161; 400-450 lbs. - $152.50-162.50; 450-500 lbs. - $147.50-162.50; 550-650 lbs. - $122.50-130; 650-700 lbs. - $122; 800-850 lbs. - $104. Medium & Large 2: 650-700 lbs. - $95.
LAMBS: 24 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 30 lbs. - $205; 50-60 lbs. - $202.50; 60-70 lbs. - $205; 70-80 lbs. - $190-197; 80-100 lbs. - $190-200.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 16 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 20-30 lbs. - $77.50; 30-40 lbs. - $80-85; 80-85 lbs. - $240. Selection 2: 40-45 lbs. - 125.
Nannies: Selection 1: 80-130 lbs. - $170-195. Selection 2: 80-130 lbs. - $150-170.
Billies: Selection 1: 80-110 lbs. - $210. Selection 2: 60-80 lbs. - $175.
Wethers: Selection 1: 80-90 lbs. - $175. Selection 2: 60-70 lbs. - $160.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 61 Head
52-56% Lean - 200-250 lbs. - $59-63; 250-275 lbs. - $31-44; 300-350 lbs. - $40.
SOWS: 6 Head - All price per cwt.
Good 2-3: 700-800 lbs. - $29-30.
BOARS: 2 Head
516 lbs. - $6.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 75 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 50-60 lbs. - $40-57.50; 60-70 lbs. - $37.50-80.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 150-170 lbs. - $58-67; 170-200 lbs. - $70.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.