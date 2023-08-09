FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, August 7, 2023
HOGS: 19
Fair Hogs: 250-350 lbs.: $80; Sows: 375-525 lbs.: $20-30.
LAMBS: 41
HiChoice & Prime: 105-120 lbs.: $145-190; Choice & Prime: 90-100 lbs.: $155-170; Choice: 73 lbs.: $170; Fair Lambs: 170-190.
KID GOATS: 120
20-40 lbs.: $20-27.50;40-60 lbs.: $260-285;60-80 lbs. - $255-287.50; 80-100 lbs.: $275;Fair Goats: $275-287.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 48 - Choice: $175-192; Select: $162-176.50.
Heifers: Choice: $175-185.50; Select: $150-179.
Cows: 54 - Breaker: $92-105; Boner: $81-95; Lean: $74-81.
Bulls: 22 – YG 1 & 2: $113-127.
STOCK COWS: 39
Bred: $1300-1635; Pairs: $1225-1535.
FEEDER CATTLE: 664; 555 Grades
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $230; 400-500 lbs. - $240-265; 500-600 lbs. - $247.50; 600-700 lbs. - $243; 700-800 lbs. - $230; 800-900 lbs. - $229; 900-1050 lbs. - $210-217.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $212-247.50; 400-500 lbs. - $232.50-235; 500-600 lbs. - $230-255; 600-700 lbs. - $245. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $262.50-292; 400-500 lbs. - $264-308; 500-600 lbs. - $245-270.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $185-214; 400-500 lbs. - $214-219; 500-600 lbs. - $206-214; 600-700 lbs. - $197; 700-800 lbs. - $195-206; 800-900 lbs. - $208-210; 900-1000 lbs. - $203. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $200-211; 400-500 lbs. - $210-218; 500-600 lbs. - $180-207.50; 600-700 lbs. - $201; 700-800 lbs. - $202; 800-900 lbs. - $200. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $263; 400-500 lbs. - $255; 600-700 lbs. - $218; 800-900 lbs. - $214.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $240-275; 400-500 lbs. - $242.50-255; 500-600 lbs. - $247; 600-700 lbs. - $240; 700-800 lbs. - $212.50; 800-900 lbs. - $180; 900-1000 lbs. - $160. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $244-247.50; 400-500 lbs. - $215-227.50; 500-600 lbs. - $225; 600-700 lbs. - $205; 700-800 lbs. - $167.50; 800-900 lbs. - $160-175.
Total: 1,007
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
SLAUGHTER COWS: 93 Head
Premium Whites: $110-119.
Fleshy Beef: 1400-1900 lbs. - $115-126.
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $98-108.
Boners: H Dressing - $110-119. Avg. Dressing - $99-109.
Lean: H Dressing - $100-108. Avg. Dressing - $85-98.
BULLS: 6 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1200-2000 lbs. - $125-132. H Dressing: 1200-2000 lbs. - $132-139.
FED CATTLE: 37 Head
H CH Prime Steers: 1400-1850 lbs. - $181-186. Choice 2-3: 1200-1600 lbs. - $169-178. H Choice Holstein Steers: 1600-1800 lbs. - $157-162. H Choice Prime Heifers: 1200-1300 lbs. - $179-184.
Holstein Bull Calves: 111 Head
Number 1: 80-94 lbs. - $295-320; 95-115 lbs. - $275-300. Number 2: 95-115 lbs. - $260-290.
Holstein Heifer: $145.
Beef X Bulls: $490-600.
Beef X Heifers: $490-525.
BUTCHER HOGS: 74 Head
240-300 lbs. - $65-75; 300-350 lbs. - $60-75; 350-400 lbs. - $50.
SOWS: 3 Head
400-500 lbs. - $36-41.
PIGS & SHOATS: 69 Head
By the Head: 25 lbs. - $25; 30-45 lbs. - $40-55; 60-90 lbs. - $80-102. By the Pound: 100-110 lbs. - $95-110; 200-230 lbs. - $70-90.
BOARS: 2 Head
514-534 lbs. - $2.
STOCK CATTLE: 125 Head
FEEDER STEERS
800-900 lbs. - $162-175; 900-1000 lbs. - $157-160.
FEEDER HEIFERS
375-500 lbs. - $137-150; 408 lbs. - $187; 500-800 lbs. - $140-155.
FEEDER BULLS
300-400 lbs. - $177-222; 400-500 lbs. - $172-212; 500-700 lbs. - $125-157; 700-900 lbs. - $120-130.
STOCK COWS: 37 Head
L Fancy Springers: $1850. Small Bred Cows: $875-1200. Angus Cow & Calf: $2100; Highland Cow 7 Calf: $2850.
GOATS: 52 Head
Large: $225-325; Medium: $125-225.
LAMBS: 11 Head
Good Choice: 60-90 lbs. - $180-190.
SHEEP: 6 Head
Ewes: $65-75.
Stock cow sale – first wed. Of month. 8 p.m.; feeder cattle sales – second & fourth wed. Of month; dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – third & fifth wed of month. 7 p.m.
