CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s weirdly warm winter cut maple syrup production in 2023 down by more than 15 percent compared to 2022.
Maple syrup season in West Virginia begins in late January and can run through mid-March, depending on the elevation of the trees. In some areas of the state, the daytime temperature in February reached the upper 70s for several days. In the mountains, temperatures rose to the upper 60s. Peak sap flow for maple trees occurs when nights are cold and daytime temperatures reach the 40s. Many maple producers saw their season cut short due to higher temperatures during the day.
“We always hope for the best conditions possible during maple season, but sometimes Mother Nature just doesn’t cooperate,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.
2023 maple syrup production totaled 11,000 gallons, down from 13,000 gallons in 2022. Maple producers tapped 69,000 trees, down from 77,000 taps in 2022. Yield-per-tap was 0.159 gallon, down from 0.169 gallon in 2022. On average, it took 64 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup, compared to 63 gallons of sap last year.
The average price per gallon was $44.50 in 2022, down from $47.70 in 2021. Retail prices in 2022 were $58.30 per gallon, up from $44.20 the previous year. Wholesale prices in 2022 were $50.20 per gallon, up from $38.30 the previous year. Bulk prices in 2022 were $2.90 per pound, up from $2.50 per pound in 2021, and $31.60 per gallon, up from $27.60 per gallon the previous year. The percentage of sales by type in 2022 was 32 percent retail, down from 41 percent the previous year; 20 percent wholesale, up from 9 percent in 2021; and 48 percent bulk, down from 50 percent in 2021.
United States maple syrup production in 2023 totaled 4.18 million gallons, down 15 percent from the previous season. The number of taps totaled 13.4 million, down 4 percent from the 2022 total. Yield per tap was 0.311 gallon, down 0.042 gallon from the previous season.
The average U.S. price per gallon was $34.70 in 2022, down from $35.90 in 2021. Retail prices in 2022 were $53.70 per gallon, with 619,000 gallons sold. Wholesale prices in 2022 were $40.30 per gallon, with 683,000 gallons sold. Bulk prices in 2022 were $2.70 per pound and $30.20 per gallon, with 3,543,000 gallons sold. The production value, at $172 million for 2022, was up 28 percent from the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.