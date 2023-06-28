CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s weirdly warm winter cut maple syrup production in 2023 down by more than 15 percent compared to 2022.

Maple syrup season in West Virginia begins in late January and can run through mid-March, depending on the elevation of the trees. In some areas of the state, the daytime temperature in February reached the upper 70s for several days. In the mountains, temperatures rose to the upper 60s. Peak sap flow for maple trees occurs when nights are cold and daytime temperatures reach the 40s. Many maple producers saw their season cut short due to higher temperatures during the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.