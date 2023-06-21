Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

The reader may recall that as part of my “retirement” occupation, I’ve been filling in for Mexican tractor drivers so that they can go home for extended visits. It’s for fun, a source of writing material and a chance to explore new countryside and machinery up-close. 

I’ve considered, at times, getting a part-time store clerk position to fill in the financial gaps. Mowing is somewhere in that category monetarily and you get a tan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.