Lewis Jett, WVU Extension horticulture specialist, leads a group of participants in the Veterans in Agriculture Training program in a class focused on growing and harvesting fruits and vegetables in a high tunnel. 

Veterans and community members are gaining career knowledge and tools through agriculture as part of a cooperative effort between West Virginia University Extension and Operation Welcome Home, a project designed to support military members moving from active-duty service to civilian life.

The Veterans in Agriculture Training program, made possible through a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, provides veterans interested in careers in agriculture with hands-on experiences and classroom learning opportunities. The training also helps make connections between veterans and local communities.

