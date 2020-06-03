A few years ago, I met an older gentleman at the Village Faire at Opequon (aka Frog Eye) near, Winchester, Va. This fine fellow, R. Preston Pulliam, was instantly fun to talk with, articulate, humorous and insightful. He was in the business of selling real estate, specializing in historic properties. I seem to recall that he was based in either Fauquier or Rappahannock county.
Anyway, he had been noticing that I was taking photographs and — since he had forgotten his camera — asked if I would mail some copies to him. I said that I would. Neither of us had the means readily available to record his address, so he pulled a blank check from his checkbook and handed it to me. I tore off his bank account number and handed it back. "Oh, I'm sure you're trustworthy," he said.
Fine. We're definitely both on the same page, but I guess it's the younger person's responsibility to remember that it is not 1957 anymore. We got to talking about doing business and especially as to how business attitudes change dramatically in certain local geographical areas. "On this side of the Blue Ridge, it's mostly German and Scotch," he began. "While on the other side, it's English, French, Welsh and Irish."
This statement may not have made much sense to anyone else, but like I said, we were on the same page. I was raised to believe in ethnic characteristics: the thrifty Scot, the romantic Italian or Frank, the precise and demanding German, the tragic Russian, the invincible Irish and Pole — and I've never met a dull Dane. The English can only be described as English, especially by a mere colonist like me. Over these many years, I've seen these tendencies played out hundreds of times. It was a coin‑drop moment when I realized why doing business east of the Blue Ridge was so much easier.
But thinking back even further, Mr. Pulliam's theory did seem to apply to a certain German family well on the west side near Romney. I only know bits and pieces of my old orchard boss' history. I wish that we could have talked more, but that's impossible now — ain't that the way it always goes.
What little bits and pieces I've gathered from him and old-timers, now also gone, that knew the family, shows them to be a rough and independent bunch — opinionated and not afraid to let you know it. In one example, some time during the 1950s the mother was driving their horse and buggy along the road at dusk. A speeding city slicker in a big shiny car had to brake abruptly to avoid hitting them. He stopped alongside.
"You should put a light on that rig," he hollered over.
"Where do you want me to put it?" the matriarch began. She then made a creative suggestion as to a horse posterior installation though not in so many words. The man of the house was a stout fire‑plug figure known to settle grudges on his WPA crew quickly and effectively — even those involving aggressors twice his size.
He took this to extremes one day. One of his co‑workers, also now long deceased, told of the crew running across a yellow jackets’ nest in the ground. Of course, the men ran like the dickens as the stinging insects rose in a cloud from their nest. All but one man, that is. Muttering something in German about the crew's general lack of courage (again, not in so many words), our hero ran in the other direction toward the nest in order to "stomp ’em as they come out." In theory, we can almost imagine this as being remotely possible with some fast and fancy footwork. However, the problem in this particular case was that about a million of the angry wasps were already out. The historical record strongly suggests that this campaign didn't go over too well.
One tale of the young brothers of the family involved a phantom apple tree. Each spring, an apple tree would bloom in the distance, high in the mountains, contrasting itself from the surroundings by its bright white blossoms. The boys were told to find their way to the tree while it was in bloom and presumably easy to detect. They were then to mark the trail in order to find the tree again at harvest time. Though they scoured that mountain numerous times, they never did find the tree, but there it would be again the next spring, white and bright as ever.
Another of my orchard boss' stories always surfaces in my mind during this time of year. The father of this brood made wine from locust tree blossoms. This process holds some mystery for me. First, I may have read somewhere that any part of a locust tree is toxic to humans, but this may pertain to another strain of the tree.
Next, how were the blossoms harvested? Locust blossoms are usually way up there. The family was involved in timbering pulpwood and white oak for barrel staves, so there's nothing to suggest that long apple tree pole pruners might be handy. Still, it was likely for one to have some involvement in apple growing around Romney in the ’50s. Perhaps they just waited for the locust blossoms to fall as they are doing now. The entire blossom falls — not just the individual petals — so it would simply be a matter of raking them up.
Anyway, the old fellow kept this treasure locked in the smokehouse. One fateful day, my orchard boss and his brothers pulled a board from the smokehouse and got into the locust blossom wine. Well, you can imagine where the story goes from there. However, no real damage was done except perhaps that some switches may have been cut in the boys’ honor.
Every year, when the locust trees are in bloom, I think of the warm late spring sunshine filtering through the trees onto the backs and shoulders of 3 mischievous boys. Maybe there's a wisp of hickory smoke in the air above as they work diligently and with intense concentration to remove a board from a weathered smokehouse.
I would like to make a batch of locust blossom wine, but that's probably among the 10,000 things that I'll never get around to doing. If anyone should happen to give it a try, please let us know how it goes.
Fist published June 2015
