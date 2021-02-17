FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, February 15, 2021
LAMBS: 18 - Choice: 70-80 lbs.: $230-290; Slaughter Ewes: $130-170. KID GOATS: 11 - 40-60 lbs.: $330; Nannies: $180-250.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Cows: 48 - Utility & Comm: $54-73; Canner & Cutter: $47-65; Cutter & BNG: $40-50. Bulls: 6 - 1-2: $75-96. Stock Cows: 15 - Bred: $750-1,100 per head. FEEDER CATTLE: 264 - Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $165; 500-600 lbs. - $145-150; 600-700 lbs. - $139; 700-800 lbs. - $123-126; 800-900 lbs. - $111; 900-1,100 lbs. - $115.50. Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $152-158; 500-600 lbs. - $141-142; 600-700 lbs. - $133.50; 700-800 lbs. - $123-131; 800-900 lbs. - $116. Med & Lg #3: 500-600 lbs. - $129. Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $141-143; 500-600 lbs. - $130; 600-700 lbs. - $129; 700-800 lbs. - $112; 800-900 lbs. - $81-105. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $100-138; 400-500 lbs. - $125-148; 500-600 lbs. - $137; 600-700 lbs. - $124; 700-800 lbs. - $116; 800-900 lbs. - $85. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $118. Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $116; 400-500 lbs. - $119; 500-600 lbs. - $114-124; 600-700 lbs. - $111-116; 700-800 lbs. - $113. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $108-115; 400-500 lbs. - $120-126; 600-700 lbs. - $116. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $101; 400-500 lbs. - $109; 500-600 lbs. - $117; 600-700 lbs. - $108.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md., 301-746-8178
Monday, February 15, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95. Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $110; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $85. Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $110; Medium to Good: Up to $95. Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $108.50; Medium to Good: Up to $94. Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $65. Bulls: Heavy: Up to $91; Light: Up to $75. Cows: Utility: $55-70.50; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $40 And Down. Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $100; Medium to Good: Up to $72.50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down. Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $103. Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $50. Beef Cross Calves: Up to $152.50.
Grantsville Stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115. Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $104. Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $96. Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $74. Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $80. Cows: Utility: Up to $50-66; Canners: Up to $40-49; Culls: $38 and Down. Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $75. Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $42.50. Beef Cross Calves: Up to $130. Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $55; Heavy: Up to $52; Light: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $50.
Sows: Up to $42. Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $285; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $250; 30-60 lbs.: $320. Sheep: Up to $140. Goats: By Head – Large: $200-320; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $150. Hay: 1st cut: Up to $5.50; 2nd Cut: Up to $4.50; Straw: Up to $4.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 86 Head - Premium White: 65-75 Dressing - Average - $67-69. Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Average - $66-68. Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Average - $55-61; High - $62-67. Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Average - $44-54; High - $55-60. BULLS: 2 Head - Yield Grade 1: 1468-1488 lbs. - $83-89. FED CATTLE: 13 Head - Slaughter Steers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1542-1586 lbs. - $116-118; Choice 2-3 - 1478 lbs. - $112-115. Slaughter Heifers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1804 lbs. - $100.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 49 Head - Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 96-120 lbs. - $85-100; 86-94 lbs. - $60-85. #2 - 88-106 lbs. - $32.50-87.50; Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $5-10. Beef Type Bull: 90-110 lbs. - $100-160.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 106 Head - Barrows and Gilts - 250-300 lbs. - $51-64; 350-400 lbs. - $59-63; 500-550 lbs. - $51. SOWS: 19 Head - All prices per cwt. - 356 lbs. - $40; 400-500 lbs. - $45-53; 500-600 lbs. - $44-49; 652 lbs. - $54.
FEEDER PIGS: 89 Head - Under 100 lbs. sold per head - US 1-2: 45 lbs. - $30; 50-56 lbs. - $29-36; 67 lbs. - $42. Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt. - US 1-2: 132-144 lbs. - $47-50; 161-180 lbs. - $31-50.
FEEDERS: 60 Head - Steers: Medium and Large 1: 330-430 lbs. - $135-145; 590 lbs. - $120; 602-718 lbs. - $85-92. Medium and Large 2: 364 lbs. - $91. Holstein Steers: Large 3: 214-224 lbs. - $75-83; 430 lbs.- $78. Heifers: Medium and Large 1: 222 lbs. - $106; 390-392 lbs. - $101-120; 592-606 lbs. - $85-110; 710-718 lbs. - $91-99. Medium and Large 2: 350-396 lbs. - $75-97.50; 414 lbs. - $72; 566-609 lbs. - $79-80.
Bulls: Medium and Large 1: 294-300 lbs. - $135-140; 456-484 lbs. - $102.50-135; 504-526 lbs. - $130; 560-729 lbs. - $99-106. Medium and Large 2: 358-368 lbs. - $102.50-110; 554 lbs. - $111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.