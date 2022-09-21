FRIEND'S STOCKYARD INC.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, September 19, 2022
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $160; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $130.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $149.50; Medium to Good: Up to $143.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $149; Medium to Good: Up to $140.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $125; Light: Up to $115.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $109; Light: Up to $100.
Cows: Utility: $77-93; Comm. To Good: $60-76; Culls: $60 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $130;Medium to Good: Up to $105; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $140.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $35.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $212.
GRANTSVILLE STOCKYARDS
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $170.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $145.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $110.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Light - Up to $85.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $112; Light: Up to $105.
Cows: Utility: Up to $75-80;Canners: Up to $60-74; Culls: $55 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to Farm - Up to $90.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to Farm - Up to $85.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $150.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $91; Heavy: Up to $90; Light: Up to $90.
Feeder Pigs: Up to $70. By Head.
Sows: Up to $70.
Male Hogs: $5.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $180; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $150; 30-60 lbs.: $185.
Sheep: Up to $100.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-452.50; Medium: $100-180; Small: $10-150; Kids: Up to $77.50.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $2.50; 2nd Cut: Up to $5.
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
SLAUGHTER COWS: 104 Head
Fleshy Beef: 1200-1800 lbs. - $92-106.
Breakers: H Dressing - $93-98; Avg. Dressing - $88-92.
Boners: H Dressing - $81-90; Avg. Dressing - $73-79.
Lean: H Dressing - $70-75; Avg. Dressing - $65-70.
Thin & Light: $60 and down.
BULLS: 12 Head
Yield #1: 1100-1500 lbs. - $97-110; H Dressing: 1500-2200 lbs. - $118-121; L Dressing: 1500-2200 lbs. - $81-92.
FED Strs & Hfrs: 28 Head
Ch 2-3 Steers: 1388 lbs. - $153; Ch 1-3 Steers: 1150-1500 lbs. - $130-139; H Ch Prime 3-4 Heifers: 1500-1650 lbs. - $149-152; Ch Heifers 2-3: 1300-1450 lbs. - $141-142; Dairy Culls Heifers: 1100-1250 lbs. - $90-109.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 63 Head
#1: 95-115 lbs. - $125-135; 84-94 lbs. - $85-97.
#2: 95-115 lbs. - $105-120; 84-94 lbs. - $65-83.
Beef X Heifers: $175-240.
BUTCHER HOGS: 25 Head
250-300 lbs. - $86-93; 300-350 lbs. - $80-89.
SOWS: 7 Head
500-650 lbs.: $66-71.
BOARS: 3 Head
500-700 lbs.: $9-10; 736 lbs.: $25.
PIGS & SHOATS: 90 Head
By the Head: 30-40 lbs. - $27-32; By the Pound: 100-150 lbs. - $50-76; 150-200 lbs. - $70-82.
STOCK BOARS: 3 Head
222 lbs.: $40
STOCK CATTLE - FEEDERS: 216
Steers: 40 – M&L 1 - 500-600 lbs. - $130-146; 600-800 lbs. - $130-152; 800-1000 lbs. - $120-132; M&L 2 - 300-500 lbs. - $110-120.
Heifers: 88 – – M&L 1 - 300-500 lbs. - $130-152; 500-600 lbs. - $125-145; 600-700 lbs. - $120-135; 700-950 lbs. - $115-127.
Bulls: 88 – M&L 1 - 200-300 lbs. - $150-160; 300-400 lbs. - $132-152; 400-500 lbs. - $140-164; 500-600 lbs. - $135-158; 600-700 lbs. - $130-142; 700-800 lbs. - $105-120; 1000-1100 lbs. - $102-114.
GOATS: 82 Head
Billies: Large - 174 lbs.: $350.
Nannies: L Thin - 125 lbs.: $175.
Kids #1: 60-80 lbs.: $175-200; 40-60 lbs.: $135-210.
LAMBS: 46 Head
H Choice: 60-95 lbs.: $185-215; 100-140 lbs.: $170-210; 60-100 lbs.: $120-175.
SHEEP: 23 Head
Medium & Good: 90-150 lbs.: $120-165.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
