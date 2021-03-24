CHARLESTON — West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt is encouraging farmers to consider donating agricultural products under the West Virginia’s farm-to-food-bank tax credit.
Passed in 2017, producers who wish to donate fresh, healthy agricultural products to local food banks can earn a tax credit up to $2,500. The credit can be used against personal income tax or corporation net income tax, but not both.
“Each year, the state allocates $200,000 for the farm-to-food-bank tax credit, but only a handful of producers take advantage of the program,” Leonhardt said. “We need more farmers to step up to the challenge by donating to West Virginia food banks. Especially during a pandemic, we all need to do our part to help our neighbors.”
The credit is equal to 30% of the value of the donated edible agricultural products to 1 or more nonprofit food programs in the state.
To apply for the credit, a farmer must submit a donation form to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture for verification. That form must be included in taxpayer’s tax return to receive the credit.
An application for the tax credit cant be found on the department’s website, agriculture.wv.gov. For more information, call Susan Baxter at 304-558-2221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.