Commercial red meat production in West Virginia this past October totaled 1.10 million pounds – down 7 percent from last October.
Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. Individual commodity production is the total live weight of commercial slaughter.
Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,547,000 pounds live weight, down 12 percent from last October. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,600 head, down 100 head from the previous year. The average live weight was down 19 pounds from the previous year, at 997 pounds.
Commercial calf slaughter was not published, to avoid disclosing individual operations.
Commercial hog slaughter totaled 281,000 pounds live weight, up 36 percent from last year. Hog slaughter totaled 900 head, up 200 head from 2021. The average live weight was up 1 pound from the previous year, at 297 pounds.
Commercial sheep and lamb slaughter was not published, to avoid disclosing individual operations.
At the national level, commercial red meat production for the U.S. totaled 4.76 billion pounds in October, up slightly from the 4.75 billion pounds produced last October.
Beef production, at 2.40 billion pounds, was 2 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2,90 million head, up 2 percent from October 2021. The average live weight was down 1 pound from the previous year, at 1,375 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.5 million pounds, 1 percent below last October’s numbers. Calf slaughter totaled 30,400 head, down 14 percent from October last year. The average live weight was up 34 pounds from last year, at 259 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.34 billion pounds, down 1 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.9 million head, down 1 percent from October 2021. The average live weight was unchanged from last year, at 288 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.4 million pounds, was down 9 percent from last year. Sheep slaughter totaled 169,100 head, 10 percent below last year. The average live weight was 122 pounds, up 1 pound from October a year ago.
From January to October 2022, commercial red meat production was 46.2 billion pounds, down slightly from 2021. Accumulated beef production was up 2 percent from last year, veal was up 3 percent, pork was down 2 percent and lamb and mutton production was down 5 percent from last year.
Both October of 2022 and October of 2021 contained 21 weekdays, including 1 holiday, and 5 Saturdays.
