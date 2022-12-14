usda october

In West Virginia, red meat production was down 7 percent from last October.

Commercial red meat production in West Virginia this past October totaled 1.10 million pounds – down 7 percent from last October.

Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. Individual commodity production is the total live weight of commercial slaughter.

