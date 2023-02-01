What we're about to address here is a serious subject though this is not supposed to be a serious column. I'll treat the subject of drug addiction and drug related crime as lightly as I can.
The economic advantages of commuting to the Shenandoah Valley and the Washington, D.C., areas fade dramatically with each mountain that must be climbed and descended, often under perilous conditions. The obvious dangers are ice and snow and deer and bears (oh my) that appear out of nowhere. Night shift workers falling asleep while driving home are another hazard.
Our modest community of Hanging Rock is to the west of the last mountain (Cooper) over which this commute is still a viable option for most folks whose situations grant them a moderate, though not exceptional, income. Any further west and it becomes a sort of toss-up where workers may be inclined to seek their livelihood in the direction of Moorefield or Cumberland and the I-68 Corridor.
The result is a rural ghetto, of sorts. I don't use this term in a derogatory manner, but it might be the best way to describe this community which, for apparent economic reasons, lies bunched up to the western slopes of Cooper Mountain. There is a slow movement toward gentrification (all things being relative) with smaller properties being absorbed into larger ones and houses replacing trailers. All in all though, living here is a pretty good deal and one of the few places where a hard worker can still see his efforts amply rewarded.
I hope that the foregoing helps set the scene — now on to the problem. As far as I'm concerned, anyone's recreational drug use is his/her own business — with my history during the Woodstock era, I'm in no position to be critical. However, when recreation becomes addiction and leads to theft and violent crime is when I find these matters to be particularly tiresome.
It seems that we've even entered a new realm of drug related crime — drug related stupidity. I refer to a daylight-armed robbery where the perpetrators had 2 small children in the getaway car. Well, duh... It's been noted on several occasions that certain well-meaning people have been known to fire large guns at vehicles speeding away from such crimes. Therefore, it's usually not a good idea to bring the kids along — not until they're big enough to shoot back, anyway. The mom and dad criminals could then use these circumstances as an object lesson to teach the kids about pulling their own weight and help them to become responsible and productive new criminals.
As mentioned in another installment, (The Quarter Mile Soap Opera), I pick up litter during my daily 2-mile walking fat battle. I didn't want to derail the humorous theme of the piece by describing in detail the discarded drug paraphernalia that I've been finding. I think that picking up litter helps, in a small way, to deter drug addiction from establishing itself in a community.
It's not likely that drug addicts and dealers scour the real estate pages for ads reading "lots of poverty and despair — great potential" or "total lack of self-respect — won't last long," but there does seem to be a connection. It's what the criminal justice types call "Broken Window Syndrome." Well, maybe not exactly — this theory relates more specifically to vandalism. The idea, though, is that once a community starts to deteriorate in the smallest way, more deterioration follows and even compounds itself.
The result is a community or even a countryside that tells passersby that no one cares if litter covers the roadside or if empty crack vials pile up like snowdrifts. But we care; we respect ourselves and each other.
We can bleat and bellow about what our state government should do to alleviate the drug problem. As a wise old statesman said regarding the current economic situation (well, no, actually it was me), "If we are not too busy to complain, then likely we're part of the problem." We might apply this to the deterioration of a community and the baggage that it brings. In reality, though, what we can actually do may not be a whole lot. We shake our heads at the endless newspaper accounts of drug arrests and drug related crime — then turn the page.
Instead, why don't we respond by cleaning up a short stretch of road, painting the fence, fixing a leaning gate, filling a pothole, neutering the cat? Imagine 2 general crime practitioners scoping out the area. “Lookit, Butch, peoples here care enough to clean up litter, paint the fence and neuter the cat. Bet they care enough to be watching us, too. Let's cheese it.”
I'm not really sure that bad guys these days communicate in the manner of 1940s movie gangsters, but you get the idea. In response to finding 2 syringes and a device made for preparing heroin to be injected, I fixed a random neighbor's mailbox that had fallen from its post. Little things can add up. Neatness counts.
First published Jan. 22, 2014.
