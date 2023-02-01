Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

What we're about to address here is a serious subject though this is not supposed to be a serious column. I'll treat the subject of drug addiction and drug related crime as lightly as I can.

The economic advantages of commuting to the Shenandoah Valley and the Washington, D.C., areas fade dramatically with each mountain that must be climbed and descended, often under perilous conditions. The obvious dangers are ice and snow and deer and bears (oh my) that appear out of nowhere. Night shift workers falling asleep while driving home are another hazard.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.