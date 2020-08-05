Aimee Figgatt was elbow deep in seeds this spring. The outreach specialist for the West Virginia Conservation Agency took on a project that blossomed right before her eyes.
The Spring Seed Program is an annual event sponsored by the Capitol Conservation District, Figgatt’s former employer. For years, she sent out dozens of packets of vegetable and fruit seeds to home gardeners. When she moved to the WVCA she started a different giveaway.
“Each spring and fall, I give away around 6,000 packets of seeds for native pollinator seeds. It’s not just wildflowers but also the native pollinator seeds to the Northeast region, which includes West Virginia,” Figgatt explained.
She was in the process of sending out her pollinator seeds this spring when she got an SOS call from the folks at the Capitol Conservation District.
“This year, when they had their spring seed program, they’d given away quite a bit of their seeds at the Small Farm Conference and people could come to the Capitol Conservation District Office to get their seeds. But when COVID-19 hit, people couldn’t come to the office to get the seeds anymore. It was shut down,” said Figgatt. “So, I took their leftover seed as their outreach specialist and started mailing seeds out.”
Figgatt put the word out on social media that she had seeds of every description available and would-be gardeners like Amanda Mattix of Charleston jumped at the chance to get her hands on the seeds.
“COVID-19 made it almost impossible to find seeds. All the places I would normally go to order seeds were already sold out,” explained Mattix. “So, Aimee really rescued me and my garden.” The requests for seeds came fast and furious. With so many families wanting to start COVID gardens, Figgatt was swamped with requests for seeds.
“Seeds became so hard to come by, we had to start getting creative with the distribution. Instead of sending someone a whole, huge pack of seeds that they’d never have room to plant, we broke up and split the packs into manageable portions,” said Figgatt. “For example, say someone wanted to grow plants for making salads. That person would get a garden pack with a few cherry tomato seeds and seed for large tomatoes for slicing. I would add in seeds for lettuce and greens and cucumber seeds and carrot seeds – thing you’d find in a salad.” Other people wanted to grow an herb garden or have different tomato varieties they could can. Figgatt spent a lot of time breaking up the seed packets to stretch them as far as they could go.
“It did take a lot of time and effort. But with us being quarantined and working from home, the way I see my outreach position during this period is to plan ahead. Do the outreach I can from the kitchen table and the home office. With this downtime, we can’t be working person to person, we can’t be out in the schools right now, we can’t be at summer camps. The next best thing is to reach out in any way possible to folks,” Figgatt said.
With those packets of seeds, Figgatt also sent along some conservation materials.
“The main reason for this seed give-a-way is it opens the door for us to give conservation education, soil and water conservation education,” Figgatt said. “Even though we’re part of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, we don’t need to teach folks just how to plant the seeds and how to raise the produce. We’ve got to go deeper, quite literally into the soil and teach them how to care for the soil and be able to grow that plant to produce the fruits and vegetables they’re going to eat and do it safely.
All total, Figgatt mailed more than 3,000 packets of fruit, vegetable and pollinator seeds to home gardeners.
“A lot of folks who got in touch with me said they were uncertain about grocery store trips for fresh vegetables. They were afraid there was going to be a shortage of fruits and vegetables. They were concerned about harvest availability and cross contamination. But more than anything, above all, what we found is they were home, they were unplugging and spending more time with their families. They had the time to put in a garden, something they’d always wanted to do.”
Mattix used the seeds Figgatt mailed to her to plant a 20-by-10 container garden on her back patio.
“We planted zucchini and cucumbers, sugar snap peas and tomatoes, basil, zennias, cosmos, yellow squash, peppers and marigolds,” Mattix said. “My children helped with all of this. My oldest is going to be 8 in July. My youngest is 5. They both love to help in the garden, my youngest especially. They both planted everything. They filled all the pots with soil. I pretty much supervised. I let them do it because I want them to know where their food comes from and how to grow it themselves. I try to let them be as hands-on as they want to be.”
Crystal Lovett is also growing a home garden. She says the plants from Figgatt were a blessing. She doesn’t have much room to garden, but she found the space.
“I live in a small house and I didn’t want to dig up the yard. So, beside my steps is a little flowerbed. I have cucumbers on one side and tomatoes on the other. Then I have the rest of my plants in pots. It gives you a sense of satisfaction growing your own food. I feel like it tastes better. You get to watch it grow and it’s kind of amazing. Plus, the kids and I get to eat it.”
Kristen Fry said Figgatt’s seeds arrived just in time.
“They were definitely a blessing!” Fry used her seeds in her raised beds.“To be able to step outside and get what we need and make a meal out of it saves us time and money and the headache of having to put on a mask and go to the grocery store.”
Figgatt said the program was actually very simple.
“We invested in seeds. We invested in paper envelopes and we invested in some glue sticks, some tape and labels. The total investment is well under $1,000, but we were able to reach thousands.” In the end, Figgatt says the program is about more than just growing a garden."
