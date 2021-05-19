FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va.

540-667-1023

Monday, May 17, 2021

HOGS: 1

  Boars: 366 lbs. - $5.

LAMBS: 74

  HI Choice & Prime: 80-95 lbs. - $280-285;Choice: 60-65 lbs. - $257-270; Graded & Choice: 47 lbs. - $230; Slaughter Ewes: $92-122.50.

KID GOATS: 115

  20-40 lbs.: $183-270;40-60 lbs.: $400-425;60-80 lbs. - $360-430.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Cows: 129 - Utility & Comm: $68-82; Canner & Cutter: $60-85; Cutter & BNG: $40-52.

Bulls: 28 - 1-2 - $74-102.

Stock Cows: 51 - Bred: $800-925 per head. Pairs: $1,025-1,300.

FEEDER CATTLE: 722

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $160-166; 400-500 lbs. - $149-163; 500-600 lbs. - $130-160; 600-700 lbs. - $125-138; 700-800 lbs. - $117.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $157-158; 400-500 lbs. - $142-151; 500-600 lbs. - $140; 600-700 lbs. - $109-126; 700-800 lbs. - $100-116. Med & Lg #3: 500-600 lbs.: $129; 600-700 lbs. - $101.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $140-164; 400-500 lbs. - $131-144; 500-600 lbs. - $125-132; 600-700 lbs. - $113-116; 700-800 lbs. - $98-106; 800-900 lbs. - $105.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $150-152; 400-500 lbs. - $123-144; 500-600 lbs. - $121-127; 600-700 lbs. - $106-108; 700-800 lbs. - $101; 800-900 lbs. - $76. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs.- $163; 400-500 lbs. - $126-129; 600-700 lbs. - $90.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125-143; 400-500 lbs. - $120-125; 500-600 lbs. - $110-125; 600-700 lbs. - $109-111.50; 700-800 lbs. - $115.50; 800-900 lbs. - $89. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $124-140; 400-500 lbs. - $125; 500-600 lbs. - $110-125; 600-700 lbs. - $110; 700-800 lbs. - $108; 800-900 lbs. - $99. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $122; 400-500 lbs. - $120; 500-600 lbs. - $100-117; 600-700 lbs. - $103-105; 700-800 lbs. - $101.

Total: 1,120

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

 

Friend's Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md.

301-746-8178

Monday, May 17, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $123; Medium to Good: Up to $110.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $121.25; Medium to Good: Up to $105.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $84; Light: Up to $82.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $86; Light: Up to $78.

Cows: Utility: $60-75; Comm. To Good: $50-59; Culls: $48 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $85; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $180.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $52.50.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $220.

 

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $145.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $86.

Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $72.50.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $86;Light: Up to $75.

Cows: Utility: $60-69;Canners: $40-58; Culls: $38 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm:Up to $135.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $250.

Bob Calves: Up to $35.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $90; Heavy: Up to $88; Light: Up to $80.

Feeder Pigs: By the head - Up to $85.

Sows: Up to $50.

Male Hogs: Up to $15.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $285; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $270; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $330.

Sheep: Up to $120.

Goats: By Head – Large: $200-350; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $65.

Hay: 1st cut: Up to $5.25.

 

Four states livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

SLAUGHTER COWS: 57 Head

Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Avg. - $69-75; High - $76-77.

Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Avg. - $58-66; High - $67-72.

Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Avg. - $53-57; High - $63-68; Low - $38-49.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: 5 Head

YG #1 - 1868-2224 lbs. - $69-83.

FED: 12 Head

Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3 - 1356-1596 lbs. - $121-124. Choice 2-3 - 1242-1534 lbs. - $114-118. Select 2-3 - 1236-1334 lbs. - $106-117.

Slaughter Holstein Steers: Select 2-3 - 1164 lbs. - $67.

Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3 - 1010-1198 lbs. - $121-122. Choice 2-3 - 1376 lbs. - $115. Select 2-3 - 1304 lbs. - $87.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 56 Head

Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 94-120 lbs. - $152-160; 86-94 lbs. - $140-160. #2 - 94-120 lbs. - $130-137.50; 86-94 lbs. - $100-130. #3 - 88-98 lbs. - $20-30. Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $25.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 82 lbs. - $32.50.

Jersey Heifer Calves: 64 lbs. - $57.50-75.

Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $200-205.

SLAUGHTER HOGS: 42 Head

Barrows and Gilts: 220-292 lbs. - $71-84; 300-338 lbs. - $77-80; 300-338 lbs. - $77-80; 300-338 - $77-80.

SOWS: 27 - All prices per cwt.

322-398 lbs. - $34-55; 410-446 lbs. - $37-58; 504-560 lbs. - $50-61; 692 lbs. - $60.

BOARS: 4

552-590 lbs. - $7.

FEEDER PIGS: 131 Head

Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 39 lbs. - $55; 41-45 lbs. - $47.50-72.50; 55-57 lbs. - $62.50-70; 62 lbs. - $62.50-65; 71-76 lbs. - $67.50-87.50; 85 lbs. - $75.

Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2 - 112-120 lbs. - $95-102.50; 152-174 lbs. - $100-110; 196-215 lbs. - $80-82; 222 lbs. - $87.50-90.

FEEDERS: 174 Head

Steers: Medium & Large 1 - 312-356 lbs. - $142.50-150; 418-460 lbs. - $137.50-142.50; 526-588 lbs. - $110-132.50; 630-674 lbs. - $100-135; 792 lbs. - $110. Medium & Large 2 - 222-232 lbs. - $115-130; 374-442 lbs. - $97.50-115.

Holstein Steers: Large 3 - 185-290 lbs. - $71-82.50; 317-320 lbs. - $75-94; 380-395 lbs. - $82.50-88; 682 lbs. - $83.

Heifers: Medium & Large 1 - 312-342 lbs. - $112.50; 354-388 lbs. - $115-117; 402-422 lbs. - $107.50-122.50; 504-526 lbs. - $77.50-120 552-688 lbs. - $107.50-112.50; 632-646 lbs. - $92.50-112.50; 673-677 lbs - $107.50-115; 766 lbs. - $100; 908-948 lbs. - $97-109. Medium & Large 3 - 360 lbs. - $87.50; 440-590 lbs. - $90-100; 734 lbs. - $71.

Bulls: Medium & Large 1 - 242-286 lbs. - $130-172.50; 364-426 lbs. - $120-150; 476 lbs. - $122.50; 538-540 lbs. - $127.50-137.50; 550-572 lbs. - $115-117.50; 752-795 lbs. - $105-110; 908 lbs. - $101. Medium & Large 2 - 226 lbs. - $135; 332 lbs. - $108; 438-480 lbs. - $82.50-105.

LAMBS: 54 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Wooled Choice & Prime 1-3: 458 lbs. - $265; 60-67 lbs. - $280-290; 70-88 lbs. - $280-310 105-114 lbs. - $280-290. Choice 1-3 - 33-38 lbs. - $180-240; 46 lbs. - $260; 50-56 lbs. - $280-300; 62 lbs. - $270.

SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 19 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Ewes: Good 1-3 - 152-176 lbs. - $100-135; 206-228 lbs. - $85; 284 lbs. - $130.

Rams: Good 1-3 - 186-210 lbs. - $100.

SLAUGHTER GOATS: 17 Head - By the head

Kids: Selection 1 - 44-48 lbs. - $220-250; 61-68 lbs. - $240-260; 70 lbs. - $260. Selection 2 - 32 lbs. - $65; 40 lbs. - $110.

Nannies: Selection 1 - 80 lbs. - $250; 104 lbs. - $150.

Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.

