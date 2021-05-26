Rather than the billionaire real estate mogul, to me, “The Donald” will always be the Disney character; a cartoon duck with a bare butt in a sailor suit. Lately, even more so.
Horse pastures often grow up in buttercups. Horses don’t eat buttercups. So what has this got to do with the President? Well, in order to make these pastures palatable, we mow down the buttercups to give the horses access to other plant life present and to encourage the growth of desirable grasses.
But not too much encouragement — according to one horse owner, her horses would starve in a tall, lush hayfield. That is, unless the hay is mowed, dried, baled then served to them with the option of sending it back to the chef will they choose to dine on tall grass. At other times, they might turn up their noses at $12 a bale alfalfa when the local grass is fresh and new.
Funny critters — anyway, a golf course with about a week’s growth would be horsey heaven.
This requires tractors. So, who often drives these tractors? Answer: Mexican immigrants. Lately, it’s been a little tense for Mexicans living and working here so some have chosen to go back to Mexico temporarily to await the final outcome of this experimental immigration policy.
So, now who drives these tractors, some of which are in excess of 70 years old? For the most part, young locals just don’t have what it takes to get along with less than perfect equipment. There are, of course, exceptions to every rule; for example, our 3 daughters are all old tractor-savvy. Even with new equipment, a degree of skill is involved in order to operate safely.
Anyway, after the month of May, it’s just too hot for the Anglo-Germanic types to tolerate. Also, the modest pay isn’t the method many would prefer to realize the whole American Dream package unless their expectations are extremely realistic.
Obviously, the solution is to make these horse owners buy GPS guided, air-conditioned tractors so the operators can play games on their laptops as they mow pastures while earning 5 figures with full benefits. Sorry, not happening — still, horses gotta eat. Hence the call goes out to agricultural professionals who happen to have these skills to fill in on an emergency basis.
Of course, we can’t charge what we normally make at our respective professions while doing farm work. We thus wind up with a part-time job with radically reduced pay. Again, horses gotta eat. Way to go, Donald.
Thus I find myself astride Ramon’s hulking old International 684 tractor with a ten foot offset orchard Bush Hog mower. Talk about horses — compared to the 2N Ford and Farmall C at my other mowing gigs, this big Diesel tractor is definitely a “horse” in the tractor vernacular. (The 2N represents another example of voluntary Mexican repatriation — the Farmall C’s driver simply died.)
Mexicans take agricultural work seriously. Not only does this endear them to me but it also means that they take meticulous care of equipment. Oh, we have the occasional oil in the radiator filler — but locals are just as capable of this mistake-especially on John Deere tractors which keep shuffling their filler caps around the hood.
Since some Mexicans don’t read English, Diesel fuel in gasoline tractors and vice-versa has been a recurring, but harmless problem. (Contrary to many experts who may relate tales of engine runaway sending trucks and tractors through fences and over cliffs, gasoline in a Diesel engine causes the engine to fire so out of time that it simply stops. The fuel system needs only to be drained and bled.
The tractor actually belongs to Longwood Farm in Millwood, Va. Ramon is steadily employed with a large apple grower and does this mowing once a week. Rarely do our paths cross at Evermay Farm, at which times we compare notes. Between his English and my Spanish, we mis-communicate perfectly. In view of local possibilities, I wouldn’t trust anyone, but Ramon to be the big International tractor’s regular operator — part of the reason that I offered to operate it myself until his return.
First, though, a water pump needs replacing at a therapeutic riding institute. Elsewhere, another late model John Deere’s front end loader has gone to the top of its reach and won’t come down. A nasty storm cell goes through leaving standing water at my other mowing gigs which are out of control while back in West Virginia, I’m confronted with a magazine deadline and an elusive photographer.
So, for the time being, tales of mowing at Evermay and Mexican/American relations need to go on hold — just as well because there’s another matter that we need to discuss.
Apparently, the Review has some trouble transcribing my stories and letters, which are submitted on paper rather than by computer.
Some words that appear in the Review are more or less randomly altered from what is submitted. I don’t know if this represents the dying of old skills or over dependence on technology.
Anyway, here’s some examples; “Enough” became “E-mail” and “Disturbing” became “Disgusting.” Wait-there’s more; “Whined became “Shined” and “Much” became “Must.” Oh, well — maybe nobody will notice. I’m reminded of the poor radio announcer who was describing a local Civil War battle.
Apparently not familiar with the words “capitulate” and “copulate” this announcer made the tragic substitution. I’ll bet nobody noticed. Still, I’m afraid to use certain words lest the Review’s technology change them. For example, I’m hesitant to use the word “wineries” which my word processor’s spell-check would convert to “weiners” — if I let it.
However, there is one Review blooper in the story “Under the Weather” that I just can’t let slip by. Here, we see the word “patched” as in “Stef patched the roof in the rain — said it was fun” changed to “watched.” I can’t say that she isn’t easily entertained but the suggestion that she derived such enjoyment from watching the roof in the rain suggests images of turkeys drowning from looking up to watch the falling rain. In reality, this strong, agile lady patched the tin roof in the rain while I held the ladder, passing tools and materials upward. I was also reminded why people who do this daily wear hard hats.
First published May 24, 2017
