The time was a winter afternoon in the early 1960s. No, not the era of flower power, painted VW busses and all that.
Men with long hair were still confined to San Francisco, Greenwich Village and the Ed Sullivan Show.
In rural New Jersey — a whole 80 miles from New York City — we were still living the ’50s, always a decade behind. Things were pretty much Ozzie and Harriet with no provision for dissent — a generation of World War 2 veterans saw to that.
Pollution meant prosperity; the difficult questions would come later.
I climbed down from our school bus, Bus 19, a 1941 White, sprung in the high buggy style of the 1930s and ’40s. That last step to the ground was a bit far even for an unusually tall 2nd-grader.
I greeted my cousin, Vick, a high schooler who had arrived home earlier on another bus. When our fathers returned from overseas, they each built sensible homes in outer pastures of the 170-acre family farm. Our respective homes were situated along the same private gravel lane.
Vick was toting the 19th-century Iver Johnson Champion 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun. This was not unusual because New Jersey hosted some of the best ringneck pheasant hunting in North America.
However, on this occasion, Vick was quick to point out that his old shotgun wasn’t loaded with light duty birdshot.
Vick opened the breach to show me a red, paper-cased 2.75-inch high brass double-ought buckshot cartridge. This was a formidable round by any measure —especially for a gun barely out of the black powder era.
The Champion was also a very light gun. If Vick had actually fired this shell, he would likely flinch like a quaking Aspen throughout the next small game season.
“I’m huntin’ Cubans.” Vick declared. This was during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Why Vick reasoned that Fidel Castro might deploy forces to New Jersey or what effect he thought buckshot might have on an incoming Soviet ICBM, remains a mystery to this day.
But the big shell was never fired. President Kennedy sent the Russians and their missles packing — in great haste it would appear from the newsreels of the Russian ships speeding away.
While watching these films, I was surprised to see that there are seagulls capable of supersonic flight.
After all this excitement, it was back to ringneck pheasant hunting. Don’t get me wrong, ringneck hunting can be very exciting — in fact, sometimes it’s all a hunter can do to maintain his or her composure.
Ringnecks possess the ability to flatten out and conceal themselves in a near absence of field or pasture growth. This multi-colored, chickensized game bird can make itself invisible in 3 inches of corn stubble.
Now, I often thought of ringnecks as not being all that bright because they will continue to hide in this manner until they’re actually stepped on. While, to humans, it would seem more prudent to have made further investments toward concealment, one cannot deny that the ringneck’s methods work well even in view of our latest shotgun technology.
You can’t argue with results.
It is when the hunter makes near or actual contact with the bird that it will suddenly fly straight up — a squawking explosion of talons and beating wings and feathers mere inches from the hunter’s face.
The hunter then must overcome:
1) Being startled and remember not to cock the gun’s hammer or release the safety until the gun is actually raised; this is to prevent the hunter from shooting himself or others nearby. (Hunting alone on 2,000 Iowa acres, I thought that I didn’t need the safety on the J.C. Higgins 12-gauge cradled in my arms. Startled by a pheasant flying up in my face, I discharged a No. 4 high-brass over my left shoulder, missing my ear by a safe margin though I’ve been hearing crickets in winter ever since.)
2) Aiming at the tiny figure of a retreating bird that is also descending altitude toward its next hiding place. (The hunter will visually mark the spot where the pheasant lands — this is where he hopes to find the bird. He won’t unless he steps on it again and repeats the process.)
3) Calculate how many shotgun shells can be expended without negating any savings relating to the harvest of wild game.
Our rural tar-and-chip road, Township Line Road, was more than a demarcation between townships; it was the economic and cultural division between worlds.
In Hillsborough Township, our side, people tended to gravitate toward the largely Polish and Italian factory towns like Manville and Bound Brook. On the other side, Montgomery Township, the prosperous Dutch and German farmers more or less tolerated each other while the English and Highland Scots pretended not to notice. Beyond Montgomery, lies Princeton Township, yes, that Princeton, famed for its hallowed ivy-covered halls.
Neither the “semi-wild / no trespassing” signs nor Township Line road’s cultural divide prevented fat, farm-raised ringneck pheasants from straying out of the affluent Montgomery/Princeton hunt club game preserves and into the rural ethnic enclaves of Hillsborough.
Lacking the natural wiles of their wild counterparts to the north, very few farm-raised pheasants ever came back. Thus pheasants released for the sport of a wealthy publisher, movie producer, senator or the occasional mob boss was just as likely to be harvested by a Polish pipefitter on the Hillsborough side.
I never scalded and plucked wild gamebirds; rather, I would simply skin them. Of course, the skin and related fat would be lost, but this was usually negligible.
We have song sparrows on our North River property. Imagine prepping one of these sparrows for the soup pot (seamless segue coming up). These birds are tiny — the only thing large about song sparrows is their musical repertoire.
Still, these little birds were sold for cooking around 30 A.D. — that’s when Jesus used the illustration found at Matthew 10:29-31. If we should ever feel too insignificant for God to care about us individually, we would do well to meditate on these verses.
Though the Universe may be endless, there is a space reserved exactly your shape and size that, according to Isaac Newton, no one but you can occupy. Not only does He recognize us individually, God only wishes you well. See Jeremiah 29:11.
Though we might not be worth as many fat, farm-raised pheasants as we are sparrows, I’m confident that we have that account sewn up as well. Pray often with humble heart and sincere motive and the Creator of the Universe will see to it that we understand what otherwise seemed so confusing. “Draw nigh to God and he will draw nigh to you…” James 4:8 (KJV)
Sure as shootin’ — but I wouldn’t waste any shells on sparrows.
