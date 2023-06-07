CHARLESTON — Commercial redmeatproduction for West Virginiaduring April 2023 totaled900,000 pounds.This wasup25percent from April 2022. Commercial red meat production is thecarcass weightafterslaughter includingbeef,veal,pork, lamb and mutton. Individualcommodityproduction is total live weight of commercial slaughter.
Commercialcattleslaughter totaled1,330,000pounds live weight, up 32percent from April2022. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,200head,up200head from thepreviousyear. Theaverage live weight was up69pounds from the previousyear, at 1,125pounds.
Commercialcalf slaughter wasnot published becausedata were less than level of precisionshown ornotapplicable.
Commercialhog slaughter totaled182,000pounds live weight,up27percent from last year. Hog slaughter totaled600head,up100 head from the previousyear.Theaverage live weight wasdown3 pounds from the previousyear, at 282pounds.
Commercialsheepand lamb slaughter wasnot published toavoid disclosing individual operations.
For the United States,commercialredmeat production totaled4.20billionpounds in April,down 8percent from the4.54billionpounds produced in April 2022.
Beefproduction, at 2.07 billionpounds, was 11percent below thepreviousyear. Cattleslaughter totaled 2.54 millionhead, down 10percent from April 2022.Theaverage live weight wasdown 19 pounds from the previousyear, at 1,354pounds.
Vealproduction totaled3.6 millionpounds,21percent below April ayearago. Calf slaughter totaled
21,900 head,down22 percent from April 2022. Theaverage live weight was up3pounds from last year, at 280 pounds.
Porkproduction totaled2.12billionpounds,down 4percent from the previousyear. Hogslaughter totaled 9.77 millionhead, down 3percent from April 2022.Theaverage live weight wasdown 2 pounds from the previousyear, at 291 pounds.
Lambandmuttonproduction, at11.0 millionpounds, wasdown 11percent from April2022. Sheep slaughter totaled185,900 head, 6 percent below lastyear. The average live weight was117 pounds, down 6pounds from April a year ago.
January to April2023 commercialredmeat production was 18.1 billionpounds, down 2percent from2022. Accumulatedbeef production was down 5percent from last year, veal was down13 percent,pork wasup1 percent from last year and lamb and mutton production was upslightly.
April2022contained 21 weekdays (includingzero holidays)andfive Saturdays.
April2023contained 20 weekdays (includingzero holidays)andfive Saturdays.
Note: Percent changes are basedonunroundeddata.
