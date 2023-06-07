CHARLESTON — Commercial redmeatproduction for West Virginiaduring April 2023 totaled900,000 pounds.This wasup25percent from April 2022. Commercial red meat production is thecarcass weightafterslaughter includingbeef,veal,pork, lamb and mutton. Individualcommodityproduction is total live weight of commercial slaughter.

Commercialcattleslaughter totaled1,330,000pounds live weight, up 32percent from April2022. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,200head,up200head from thepreviousyear. Theaverage live weight was up69pounds from the previousyear, at 1,125pounds.

