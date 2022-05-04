I’m really referring to the apple bloom and the odd, wistful feeling the bloom leaves us when, after a bit of breezy, rainy weather it’s suddenly gone.
Botanically speaking, apple trees are in the rose family. No, I don’t have the Latin name handy, nor am I going to look it up. I have this information from the late Gordon “Tom’’ Whitham, a Virginia orchardist. As with other old-time Timber Ridge fruit growers that have passed on, like Baden Larrick and Tommy Watt, when it comes to apples, Whitham’s word is Gospel.
But what is this empty feeling about midway along the sternum that the apple bloom causes in us as it moves on, leaving us wondering what will appear next? I think I may have heard it conveyed musically. Bing Crosby’s “Deep Purple” comes to mind as well as Walter Brennan’s musically accompanied recital of “Old Rivers.”
I was always critical of the term ‘‘Bluegrass Music” believing that the music got its start, apart from its Celtic roots, in the rough Eastern Kentucky hills from whence part of my ancestry hails. This music could never have come from the tally-ho riding to hounds almost British (Really now — -Bowling Green as in Cricket?) Bluegrass Region to the west.
However, a look at the map shows Father of Bluegrass Bill Monroe’s home of Rosine to be in this region and far west of the rugged mountains of Letcher County. Better leave that one alone.
Anyway, I heard a so-called Bluegrass tune on the radio some years ago — probably on West Virginia Public Radio’s “Mountain Stage.” The song “Lady Sail Away” was about a love gone wrong in West Virginia. The song writer seemed to know West Virginia pretty well. Along with the rest of the song’s haunting chorus, the words “apples in June” seemed to be randomly inserted.
Cue the wistful feeling each time I remember the song.
The bloom gone, we look for it only to see tiny apples — smaller than peas out of the pod. Oh, they’re there alright — though they might appear only as a mist of lighter green when the late afternoon breeze reveals the limbs under the leaves.
Deep silence follows when the breeze settles and sounds we don’t really hear — dogs sighing, engines cooling — subside. We still don’t hear the apples in the low amber light of dusk — apparently still — but, in fact, busily preparing for the noisy season of quick black hands, the ringing of wooden bins, the creaking of worn wooden ladders and the candle wax fragrance of tractor smoke.
Nice try — I thought I could whip the wistful, romantic thing on the reader if I used the element of surprise but it looks like my wheels are falling off — better move on.
The annual North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival is coming up on Saturday, May 13. According to the Festival Committee …
gotcha — there is no Festival Committee. In fact, our fearless leader, absent-minded professor and bug-sandwich chef, Steve Bailes, is the antithesis of organization.
Everything is shoestring and last-minute. Perhaps that’s what makes the event so real and sincere — and successful — the folks at North River Mills are genuinely happy to see you there.
After the 1st Narrow Gallery Art Show, (narrow because it’s in a corn crib) I had hoped that it would take on a life of its own and thus be managed by someone else or a loose cadre of artists. Bingo! My first notification that there would be an art show this year was from the Old Hippie’s recount of a chance encounter with Steve at Wal Mart; “Is there going to be an art show this year?” he asked.
“Definitely!” she replied.
Done deal. See what I mean? Though I later learned that she had already been conspiring with a few artists, I was the last to know. Just another example of the decline of relevancy that comes with advancing age, I suppose.
In past years, I used this space to outline a plan for hanging art the evening before the festival. Though the usual wine and cheese artist’s reception will still be observed on Friday evening, artists are encouraged to show up on Saturday morning (I’ll try to be there by 8 a.m.) before the festival to hang their art. That’s what they’ve been doing, anyway.
Though all reasonable care will be taken, we cannot be responsible for damage to art. Again, inhibiting the aura is not considered actual damage.
I haven’t talked to any of the folks who usually display antique tractors, gas engines and old things in general. I thought I saw a poster promoting the festival somewhere saying that I was responsible for this part of the event. Golly, I hope not.
The best I can do at this stage of the game is to remind those who might be considering showing an old truck or tractor that Antique Power and Vintage Truck Magazine writers and photographers will be on-site thus your old truck or tractor may appear in these top-notch national publications. Further, with the recent advent of Vintage Fire Truck and Equipment Magazine, this opportunity is expanded to include antique fire and rescue equipment.
West Virginia is the rare place in our latitude where we can still expect old-time summer apple varieties in June — but not by much. It’s usually late in the month when we start seeing Lodi or Yellow Transparent apples at roadside stands and farm markets.
The Yellow Transparent is OK eaten out of hand. Its novelty at being the first apple to be picked, dealing any thought of the previous winter its final death stroke, certainly helps it hold onto a smidgen of popularity.
The Lodi is decidedly tart and is, I understand, intended for baking. But who feels like baking pies in late June? We usually buy them for fragrance and display then toss them out for the deer.
However, Lodi apples can be good eaten out of hand if allowed to hang until over-ripe. (I’ve even seen them sold as Golden Delicious.) But it’s July by then and the Lodi finds itself in competition with early peaches, which really aren’t such a must when compared to their later counterparts. It may be a while yet but don’t forget to enjoy apples in June.
