FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, July 27, 2020
LAMBS: 308
Hi Choice & Prime: $192.50-265;Choice: $167.50-190; Slaughter Ewes: $72.50-112.50.
KID GOATS: 202
20-40 lbs.: $200-270;40-60 lbs.: $215-265;60-80 lbs.: $267.50-290.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 67 - Utility & Comm: $56-68; Canner & Cutter: $40-62; Cutter & BNG: $50-67.
Bulls: 13 - 1-2: $78-93.
Stock Cows: 72 – Bred: $485-1,085;Pairs: $675-1,210.
FEEDER CATTLE: 346
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $145-150; 500-600 lbs. - $145-147; 600-700 lbs. - $137-142.50; 700-800 lbs. - $132.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $141; 400-500 lbs. - $136; 700-800 lbs. - $120.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125-129; 400-500 lbs. - $126.50; 500-600 lbs. - $122-123; 600-700 lbs. - $118.50-121; 700-800 lbs. - $116. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $115-125; 400-500 lbs. - $124; 500-600 lbs. - $113-116; 600-700 lbs. - $106; 700-800 lbs. - $114.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $131-159; 400-500 lbs. - $145-147; 500-600 lbs. - $130; 600-700 lbs. - $128; 700-800 lbs. - $113. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $120-139; 400-500 lbs. - $128-133; 500-600 lbs. - $127; 600-700 lbs. - $110.
Total: 1,040
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, August 3. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, July 27, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $104.50.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $102.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $108; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $108; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $68.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $86.50; Light: Up to $82.
Cows: Utility: $52-67; Comm. To Good: $45-51; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $94.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $87.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
Goats: By head -Up to $260.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, July 25, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $145.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $145.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $112.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good – Up to $89;Light - Up to $80.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $105;Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Light: Up to $83.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-64.50;Canners: Up to $45-54; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $85.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $80.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $80.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $64; Heavy: Up to $62; Light: Up to $55.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $55.
Sows: Up to $15.
Male Hogs: Up to $11.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $175; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $180; 30-60 lbs.: $180.
Sheep: Up to $90.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-440; Medium: $100-185; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $75.
Hay: Hay: 1st cut – Up to $3.50; Straw – Up to $3.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 65 Head
Premium White 65--75% Dressing: Average - $63.50.
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $54-60.50.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $52-59. High - $60-62.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $45-52.50. Low - $26-38.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 3 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1230 lbs. - $72. High Dress: 1834-2040 lbs. - $100.50-103.
FED CATTLE: 32 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1288-1402 lbs. - $111-113. Choice 2-3: $106-110. Select 2-3: 1210 lbs. - $81.
Slaughter Holstein: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1440-1450 lbs. - $87-90. Choice 2-3: 1326 lbs. - $82. Select 2-3: 1420-1458 lbs. - $65-66.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 94 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $80-102.50; 80-94 lbs. - $67.50-95. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $60-77.50; 80-94 lbs. - $60-70. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $25-47.50. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 82 lbs. - $20.
FEEDERS: 97 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 380-491 lbs. - $127.50-132.50; 673 lbs. - $125. Medium & Large 2: 362 lbs. - $102.50.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 176-284 lbs. - $87-100; 718-859 lbs. - $77-82.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 200-244 lbs. - $117.50-120; 314-352 lbs. - $105-122.50; 520-632 lbs. - $97.50-120; 808 lbs. - $101. Medium and Large 2: 206 lbs. - $122.50.
BULLS: Medium & Large 1: 234-244 lbs. - $135-140; 302-336 lbs. - $112.50-132.50; 354-388 lbs. - $110-130; 422-528 lbs. - $125-127.50; 638-754 lbs. - $96-110. Medium & Large 2: 278 lbs. - $102.50.
STOCK COWS: 9 Head - By the Head
Bred Cows: Medium & Large 1: 1080-1236 lbs. - $600-675. Medium & Large 2: 1070 lbs. - $550
Cow-Calf Pairs: Sold by the Family:Medium & Large 2: with calf under 150 lbs., 800-850 lbs. - $560-625.
REPLACEMENT DAIRY: By the Head
Springer Heifers: Approved: Bred 6-8 months - 1134-1516 lbs. - $810-900. Approved: Open, 412 lbs. - $450 (Jersey).
LAMBS: 169 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 24 lbs. - $140; 66 lbs. - $235; 72-77 lbs. - $180-235; 84-88 lbs. - $220-245; 103-120 lbs. - $185-225.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 26 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 80-130 lbs. - $72.50-130.
Rams: 144-242 lbs. - $97.50-150.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 46 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 50-56 lbs. - $180-215; 60-66 lbs. - $215-245; 82 lbs. - $410. Selection 2: 22 lbs. - $60; 41-46 lbs. - $110-185; 58 lbs - $260.
Nannies: Selection 1: 100-116 lbs. - $220-225. Selection 2: 96 lbs. - $195. Selection 3: 98 lbs. - $140.
Billies: Selection 1: 140 lbs. - $345. Selection 2: 102 lbs. - $225.
Wethers: Selection 1: 94 lbs. - $300.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 31 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $34-43, few $55-63; 300-350 lbs. - $31-42.
SOWS: 5 Head - All price per cwt.
300-500 lbs. - $15-23; 564 lbs. - $17.
BOARS: 5 Head
482-556 lbs. - $.50-1.
FEEDER PIGS: 65 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 36-42 lbs. - $30-44. Utility: 19-28 lbs. - $10-17.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 108 lbs. - $75; 146 lbs. - $51; 208-224 lbs. - $51-72.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.