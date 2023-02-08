CHARLESTON — Commercial red meat production during December 2022 totaled 900,000 pounds. This was down 10 percent from December 2021. Commercial red meat production is the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton. Individual commodity production is total live weight of commercial slaughter.
Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,263,000 pounds live weight, down 14 percent from December 2021. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,200 head, down 300 head from the previous year. The average live weight was up 26 pounds from the previous year, at 1,039 pounds.
Commercial calf slaughter was not published to avoid disclosing individual operations. Commercial hog slaughter totaled 172,000 pounds live weight, up 20 percent from last year. Hog slaughter totaled 600 head, up 200 head from the previous year. The average live weight was down 47 pounds from the previous year, at 287 pounds.
Commercial sheep and lamb slaughter was not published to avoid disclosing individual operations. Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.47 billion pounds in December, down seven percent from the 4.78 billion pounds produced in December 2021.
Beef production, at 2.22 billion pounds, was six percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.68 million head, down five percent from December 2021. The average live weight was down seven pounds from the previous year, at 1,385 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.5 million pounds, 15 percent below December a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 32,900 head, down 15 percent from December 2021. The average live weight was unchanged from last year, at 237 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.23 billion pounds, down seven percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.3 million head, down seven percent from December 2021. The average live weight was unchanged from the previous year, at 292 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.9 million pounds, was down seven percent from December 2021. Sheep slaughter totaled 176,100 head, seven percent below last year. The average live weight was 122 pounds, down one pound from December a year ago.
January to December 2022 commercial red meat production was 55.5 billion pounds, down one percent from 2021. Accumulated beef production was up one percent from last year, veal was up one percent, pork was down two percent from last year and lamb and mutton production was down five percent.
December 2021 contained 23 weekdays (including one holiday) and four Saturdays. December 2022 contained 22 weekdays (including one holiday) and five Saturdays.
