Friend’s Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $120.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $112.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $135; Medium to Good: Up to $113.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $133; Medium to Good: Up to $111.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $105; Light: Up to $78.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $87; Light: Up to $79.

Cows: Utility: $65-81.50; Comm. To Good: $50-64; Culls: $48 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $110; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $120.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $35.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $205.

Four states livestock

P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

SLAUGHTER COWS: 40 Head

Breakers: H Dressing - $70-75; Avg. Dressing - $65-70. Boners: H Dressing - $68-72; Avg. Dressing - $62-68. Lean: Avg. Dressing - $58-64. Thin & Light: $45-55.

BULLS: 1 Head

H Dressing: 1526 lbs. - $97.

FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 3 Head

L Choice Steer: 1364 lbs. - $120. L Choice Heifer: 1114 lbs. - $113. 1358 lbs. - $120.

HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 34 Head

95-115 lbs. - $107-120. #2: 95-115 lbs. - $85-105; 80-94 lbs. - $62-87.

BUTCHER HOGS: 87 Head

240-275 lbs. - $95-102; 280-300 lbs. - $92-95.

SOWS

300-400 lbs. - $69-75; 400-650 lbs. - $64-69. Lean: 400-500 lbs. - $50-55.

BOARS: 1 Head

542 lbs. - $12.

STOCK BOARS: 1 Head - by the pound

228 lbs. - $37.

FEEDERS: 77 Head

Steers: 486 lbs. - $125; 600-650 lbs. - $130-135; 700-900 lbs. - $117-125.

Holsteins: 600-750 lbs. - $70-77.

Heifers: 300-400 lbs. - $107-122; 400-500 lbs. - $107-127; 500-600 lbs. - $117-135; 600-700 lbs. - $117-127; 700-900 lbs. - $95-117.

Bulls: 250-400 lbs. - $107-117; 400-600 lbs. - $112-135; 500 lbs. - $75.

STOCK COWS: 7 Head

Large Breed: $950-1050. Medium Breed: $800-925. Cow Cf Pair (Hfr): $950.

GOATS: 19 Head - by the head

Billies: 80 lbs. - $295.

Nanny: 85-105 lbs. - $275-310.

Kids #1: 50-70 lbs. - $185-275; 35-50 lbs. - $110-190.

LAMBS: 13 Head

Choice: 35 lbs. - $400; 60-85 lbs. - $330-380; 45-65 lbs. - $240-270.

SHEEP: 1 Head

Rams: 276 lbs. - $120.

PIGS & SHOATS: 52 Head

By the Head: 36 lbs. - $80; 49 lbs. - $55; 50-60 lbs. - $65-82; 70 lbs. - $115.

By the Pound: 135 lbs. - $155; 140-170 lbs. - $122-142; 190-225 lbs. - $103-117.

Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.

