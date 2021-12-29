Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, Dec. 27, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $120.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $112.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $135; Medium to Good: Up to $113.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $133; Medium to Good: Up to $111.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $105; Light: Up to $78.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $87; Light: Up to $79.
Cows: Utility: $65-81.50; Comm. To Good: $50-64; Culls: $48 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $110; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $120.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $35.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $205.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 40 Head
Breakers: H Dressing - $70-75; Avg. Dressing - $65-70. Boners: H Dressing - $68-72; Avg. Dressing - $62-68. Lean: Avg. Dressing - $58-64. Thin & Light: $45-55.
BULLS: 1 Head
H Dressing: 1526 lbs. - $97.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 3 Head
L Choice Steer: 1364 lbs. - $120. L Choice Heifer: 1114 lbs. - $113. 1358 lbs. - $120.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 34 Head
95-115 lbs. - $107-120. #2: 95-115 lbs. - $85-105; 80-94 lbs. - $62-87.
BUTCHER HOGS: 87 Head
240-275 lbs. - $95-102; 280-300 lbs. - $92-95.
SOWS
300-400 lbs. - $69-75; 400-650 lbs. - $64-69. Lean: 400-500 lbs. - $50-55.
BOARS: 1 Head
542 lbs. - $12.
STOCK BOARS: 1 Head - by the pound
228 lbs. - $37.
FEEDERS: 77 Head
Steers: 486 lbs. - $125; 600-650 lbs. - $130-135; 700-900 lbs. - $117-125.
Holsteins: 600-750 lbs. - $70-77.
Heifers: 300-400 lbs. - $107-122; 400-500 lbs. - $107-127; 500-600 lbs. - $117-135; 600-700 lbs. - $117-127; 700-900 lbs. - $95-117.
Bulls: 250-400 lbs. - $107-117; 400-600 lbs. - $112-135; 500 lbs. - $75.
STOCK COWS: 7 Head
Large Breed: $950-1050. Medium Breed: $800-925. Cow Cf Pair (Hfr): $950.
GOATS: 19 Head - by the head
Billies: 80 lbs. - $295.
Nanny: 85-105 lbs. - $275-310.
Kids #1: 50-70 lbs. - $185-275; 35-50 lbs. - $110-190.
LAMBS: 13 Head
Choice: 35 lbs. - $400; 60-85 lbs. - $330-380; 45-65 lbs. - $240-270.
SHEEP: 1 Head
Rams: 276 lbs. - $120.
PIGS & SHOATS: 52 Head
By the Head: 36 lbs. - $80; 49 lbs. - $55; 50-60 lbs. - $65-82; 70 lbs. - $115.
By the Pound: 135 lbs. - $155; 140-170 lbs. - $122-142; 190-225 lbs. - $103-117.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.