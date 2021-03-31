A universal feature of homes built during the immediate post-war (That is, World War 2) period was the brick planter. These permanent structures fronted the new homes of the returning soldiers’ country or suburban nests where they would raise their families and otherwise get down to the business of being prosperous.
During the war, my dad trained tank gunners and crews at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He was eventually deployed overseas, but Germany surrendered while he was still aboard a Liberty Ship.
He wasn’t redeployed to the Pacific. Storming the beaches of old Japan was a detail reserved for the battle-hardened boys who had sharpened their skills at Normandy.
Part of the way to “the land of the rising sun” the ships carrying these soldiers turned around. The Manhattan Project had paid off — Japan, too, surrendered ending the war.
My dad was still in Germany cleaning up messes that included the death camp at Dachau and turning these places into museums.
The house he built in 1953 sported a charming long yellow brick planter which blended nicely with a flagstone porch adjoined by a stone chimney.
Uncle Victor built his post-war home across the pasture. Perhaps Vick took the lesson he learned from his contribution to history at Iwo Jima more seriously. His red brick planter was smaller, square and utilitarian compared to ours. Directly under Vick’s brick planter was a bomb shelter.
These planters flourished during the remainder of the 1950s and part way into the ’60s.
The progression of fragrances from hyacinth to gladiolus to marigold and chrysanthemum mingled with the lush new-mown grass and the smoke of the 2-cycle engine on the Jacobsen reel mower.
From beyond the split rail fence came the reassuring fragrance of gentle dairy cows. All of these combined as the very nectar of post-war Jersey.
I’ll warn the reader early on that I intend to relate all of this to the Bible to fulfill a standing monthly request. If you’re a devout atheist, you may want to go for popcorn. However, your position at least indicates that you are a thinking individual so I hope you’ll stick around.
My dad was a nominal Catholic; I would even go so far as to say “peripheral.” He had evidently been confirmed by his immigrant parents at St. George’s Catholic Church in Newark, N.J. He regularly received (even posthumously) envelopes requesting his “special gift” to St. George’s — in Lithuanian. Still, I remember him referring to a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary as “that religious lady,” apparently having forgotten her name.
One thing that he did believe in though was money, getting ahead and, in general, becoming an industrial mogul. As I’ve pointed out before, the commercial involvement in holidays such as Easter and Christmas was one important way in which folks like him participated in this economic feeding frenzy.
“Everybody else is doing it; you should, too” was his philosophy. That Easter basket that appeared punctually amid the daffodils on Easter Sunday was — in my family — completely devoid of religious motivation.
My dad would eventually reach his goal of mogulhood, but not without quite a few lean years in between. Since my mother had to go to work, the planter fell into neglect with weeds dominant over flowers.
Adding insult to injury the cats usurped the loose soil as their domain. The Easter baskets stopped arriving. There would be no Easter for my 3 younger siblings.
But what is Easter? According to Funk and Wagnall’s Dictionary, 1923 (Partial) “A Christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. By decree of the Council of Nicea, the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, that is, the full moon that occurrs on the day of the Vernal Equinox, March 21, or any of the 28 days following that date.
Consequently, the earliest date on which Easter can fall is March 22, and the latest is April 25. It is considered the great moveable feast of the Christian year. That would also make Easter a moving target should we want to make changes or improvements.
Since this hasn’t been addressed since the 3rd Century A.D., perhaps it’s time to take another look. In order to show real appreciation for the ransom/sacrifice of Jesus and in the interest of historical accuracy, the celebration might better be constructed around “The Last Supper.”
That occurred on Nisan 14 on the Hebrew calendar and corresponds to March 27, 2021.
It is, by the way, the only celebration of his existence, death and resurrection personally authorized by Jesus himself.
Maybe we could also ditch the rabbit and Easter eggs — symbols from some pagan fertility rite adapted in order to win converts from the heathen. Even the name Easter itself comes under suspicion as to its origins.
All of these changes would probably require another Council of Nicea at Constantinople but, as the Canadian quartet The Four Lads informed us in 1953 with a more recent reminder from They Might Be Giants in 1990, “You can never go back to Constantinople.”
Still, the question for many remains: Who was Jesus and why did he have to die? Perhaps in their enthusiasm, the churches often forget to relate some of the important details and background information. This odd situation has left many folks believing that they are the only one who doesn’t have a clear understanding of the ransom/ sacrifice of Jesus while everyone else gets it.
Therefore we may be hesitant to ask: “Hey, what is all this Jesus stuff about, anyway?” No, I’m not going to detail the need for Jesus to come to earth and die — you might have questions. However, I can assure the reader that when this is finally understood, it makes all the sense in the world — no ambiguity or mystery. It’s should simply “click.” If your pastor or priest (rabbis are exempt) cannot answer your inquiry regarding Jesus and the ransom sacrifice to your satisfaction, find someone who can.
How? Direct your sincere and humble prayers to the Creator of the universe and He will take it from there.
While my dad and Uncle Vick were overseas with the war effort, Italian prisoners of war (POWs) were brought to the U.S. and held at the GSA depot near where my home place would eventually be built. After the war, some of these prisoners stayed and prospered in the local Italian- American community. A descendant of one of these men bought our place after my father died in 1986.
Italians are good gardeners. I’m certain that brick planter will be in full bloom for Easter this year.
