A writer has got to write. So said Dr. Scott Donaldson, author of the hilarious book “Urilogical Surgery and Light Haulin’.”
I found his book for sale in a truck stop near Hendersonville, N.C., on our way to Uncle Phatz’s. The old Ford pickup on the cover that has the above title painted boldly on its doors caught my eye. The truck is often spotted around Hendersonville.
In further conversation, I ventured that self-publication of the book must have been costly and that his profession probably does well to support his need to write and do radio comedy. He said that he wasn’t so sure; sales of his book just from his waiting room are through the roof. He said that he would have to ask his accountant in order to determine which enterprise was out front at any given moment.
We texted back and forth trying to arrange for me to appear on his daily radio program “Just Sayin’” on WTZQ. Because I’m usually just passing through and he is on a doctor’s erratic schedule, this remains a work in progress.
He also mentioned that my oldest cousin, Peter, is a regular patient of his. Peter spells his name ‘‘Kolvetes,” an attempt to sound Greek, I guess, from a time when no one had ever heard of Lithuanians.
I know that Peter’s sister Patty had married Trent Wermke, a descendant of the old – I’m talkin’1600s here – local New Jersey Dutch farming community. They moved to North Carolina when New Jersey became overpopulated.
Apparently, Peter, who had lost his first wife Phyllis (nee Adams) to cancer, followed along. I thought that Peter was dead. Obviously, I didn’t attend his funeral.
As you well know, Dr. Donaldson is right. You did an excellent job on the story about riding the bus with Jay Keiter. The story captured Jay’s sense of humor, his energy and highly animated demeanor. I’m confident that the Keiter family isn’t upset by the timing of the story, which appeared in the same issue as his obituary. The story was clearly intended to honor his memory.
I’ve been writing about the Keiter family for years (Vaughn, Alan, Steve) and they haven’t sued me yet. They seem to be an easy-going bunch – enough so to restore my faith in Germans.
The Review editor is quite impressed with your work; I hope this leads somewhere. Obviously, I can’t write about Cold Stream and Capon Bridge from your perspective. However, Cold Stream/Capon Bridge/North River Mills stories are selling pretty well for me these days.
Each time I publish one, your mother brings home a boatload of positive commentary from the public.
You’re as much a part of Cold Stream history as Sheriff Allen, Toadie Whitacre and Aunt Audra’s Apple Cellar. You therefore possess a commodity that is in demand and the style and wit to do this colorful history justice. Should you choose to do so, I and many other folks eagerly look forward to your further contributions to the Hampshire Review.
I’m hoping that you won’t embarrass me too much in the process.
However, Jim has taught me by example the value of “taking one for the team.” And what about that guy; is he a hoot to work with or what? His contribution has the Review headed in a very positive direction.
And speaking of art, to paraphrase the Oldsmobile ad, this “isn’t your father’s” Hampshire County. The arts have taken hold and are prospering. There’s The River House, a nonprofit arts venue thriving in Capon Bridge. It’s in the old Giffin coffin warehouse right next to the bridge. HCAC is going strong.
The North River Mills shop that you assisted with in whirlwind fashion in ’08 or ’09 has gone Hollywood. While starting as a place to repair tractor components brought in from the repair route, it has now arrived as a nationally recognized photography studio.
We use the old trucks, tractors and parts there in photos for technical articles in Antique Power and Vintage Truck magazines while the surroundings provide a rustic background.
I like to taunt the economic development folks with the fact that since the magazine pays both me and the photographers, this bucolic artsy venue turns a reliable profit. This is more than can be said for many of the industrial parks that they like to plunk down in sodden cow pastures in their cargo cult attempts to attract industry. To borrow a slogan from the National Endowment; “Art works.”
I give the place a pretty extensive write-up in the next (March/April) issue of Antique Power. I entitled the piece “Infer-structure and Ekky-nomic Development’’ making light of the many speeches I’ve heard on radio. I find it useful to vent through this medium while confident that the editors will delete anything too controversial.
Surprise! I expected the editors to tweak this title but they decided to run it as is. I hope this doesn’t get me into too much trouble.
However, after just hearing a West Virginia political candidate talking about “fragments of the imagination” then go on to try to bolster his already sagging reputation through quoting Joseph Goebbels, I’m not too worried.
I recognize your mother as being largely responsible for much of this quiet local arts revolution. Remember that her art students have all grown up with the knowledge that arts education is more about conditioning the mind to accept unique challenges than it is about making stuff. She and current art teacher Holly Smith team up annually to present the Narrow Gallery art show (narrow because it’s in the corn crib) during the North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival. The show can even boast a few sales of art.
And speaking of editors. It used to be that I couldn’t even spell editor – “now I are one.” Yup, starting with the first 2018 issues, I’m boldly listed as Technical Editor in the mastheads of Antique Power and Vintage Truck Magazines. How this plays out in the pastel green contents of the· friendly little windowed envelopes that arrive by mail remains to be seen.
As for you, though, keep up the good work.
Love, Pa
First published Jan. 31, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.