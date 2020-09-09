Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, September 7, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $116; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $105.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $108.10; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $104.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $77.25.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $84; Light: Up to $75.
Cows: Utility: $50-58; Comm. To Good: $44-49; Culls: $40 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $115.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $182.50.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 5, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - $82;Light - Up to $75.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $104;Light: Up to $97.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-65;Canners: Up to $45-54; Culls: $40 and Down.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $145.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $60; Heavy: Up to $57; Light: Up to $55.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $45.
Sows: Up to $44.
Male Hogs: $9.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $172.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $160; 30-60 lbs.: $182.50.
Sheep: Up to $85.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-350; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $4.10; 2nd Cut: Up to $5.85; Straw: Up to $4.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 57 Head
Premium White 65-75% Dressing: Average - $66.
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $58-60.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $51-57. High - $62-64.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $46-51. Low - $36-39.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 7 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1194-1714 lbs. - $64-78. High Dress: 1706-1892 lbs. - $88-98.
FED CATTLE: 24 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1230-1536 lbs. - $104-110.
Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3: 1222-1474 lbs. - $77-81.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1142-1594 lbs. - $113-114. Choice 2-3: 1306-1532 lbs. - $108-110.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 95 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $75-125; 80-94 lbs. - $57-100. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $60-80; 80-94 lbs. - $50-60. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $20-47.50. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 92 lbs. - $30.
Beef Type Calves: 86-100 lbs. - $140-160.
FEEDERS: 54 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 366 lbs. - $155; 724 lbs. - $104; 1162 lbs. - $105. Medium & Large 2: 370 lbs. - $115.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 136-196 lbs. - $87.50-90; 490-606 lbs. - $72-90; 702-792 lbs. - $76-79; 846 lbs. - $64.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 260 lbs. - $120; 564 lbs. - $130; 616 lbs. - $90. Medium & Large 2: 264 lbs. - $120; 564 lbs. - $130; 616 lbs. - $90.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1: 468-534 lbs. - $135-142.50; 668 lbs. - $115; 774 lbs. - $104. Medium & Large 2: 562 lbs. - $107.50.
STOCK BULLS: Sold by the cwt.
842-1200 lbs. - $88-160; 1604 lbs. - $100.
STOCK COWS: 15 Head - Sold by the head
Bred Cows 1-3 Months: 802-1230 lbs. - $700-1175.
Bred Cows 3-6 Months: 1140-1456 lbs. - $1125-1200.
Cow-Calf Pairs (sold by the family): Open with calf 150-300 lbs. - $950. Open with calf $1085-1400. Open with calf 150-300 lbs. - $500-925. Open with calf over 300 lbs. - $825-1200.
LAMBS: 46 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 56-63 lbs. - $170-190; 80-100 lbs. - $155-170; 106-132 lbs. - $150-160.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 2 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 128 lbs. - $90.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 30 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 58 lbs. - $165; 74 lbs. - $180; 80-88 lbs. - $210-245; 90 lbs. - $225; 104 lbs. - $290.
Nannies: Selection 1: 82-86 lbs. - $145; 104-134 lbs. - $195-240; 174 lbs. - $210.
Billies: Selection 1: 84 lbs. - $145; 104-144 lbs. - $190-265; 188 lbs. - $310. Selection 2: 84 lbs. - $125.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 43 Head
52-56% Lean: 236-298 lbs. - $47-54; 310-344 lbs. - $35-47.
SOWS: 14 Head - All price per cwt.
390-452 lbs. - $15; 518-548 lbs. - $18-27; 606-622 lbs. - $20-25.
BOARS: 6 Head
334-378 lbs. - $7-9; 508-846 lbs. - $1.50-2.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 93 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 14-19 lbs. - $15-22; 20-26 lbs. - $40-46; 38 lbs. - $33; 68 lbs. - $92.50.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 100-158 lbs. - $55-77.50; 174 lbs. (boars) - $31; 202-248 lbs. - $48-57; 302-348 lbs. (boars) - $20-28.
Wednesday, September 9 – Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
