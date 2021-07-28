My existence has always been accompanied by the sounds of wildlife. Let’s start at the beginning. In New Jersey, it was always big, fat, bellowing bullfrogs. In recent years, I’ve learned that this frog call can be traced to my family.
In the Postwar 1940s, Uncle Pete sent away to an obscure swampy southern outpost for some tadpoles that were to become huge frogs supposedly salable at great profit to the fancy restaurants in nearby New York City. After picking them up at the Belle Meade railroad station, he dumped them into the pond on the family farm.
As the frogs matured and bred, a harvest seemed likely.
However, a hurricane swept in from the Atlantic and washed the frogs over the pond’s dam. These frogs then surfed the network of swollen drainage swales across the farm fields to the creek that runs past my home place. From there, they went on to infest the Millstone River and Lake Carnegie at Princeton as well as the entire Raritan Valley.
The “raincrow,” more correctly referred to as the mourning dove, is fairly common around here as well. One peculiar thing about this bird’s somewhat haunting call is that it seems to be coming from far away. Oh, how many childhood hours were spent chasing through cedar forests in search of this bird when it was probably on a branch just over my head.
Daylight hours were nearly always graced with the sound of ringneck pheasant and a distant 2-cylinder John Deere which, though not really considered wildlife, nonetheless has my nomination as such. The sound blended so naturally and completely.
In Connecticut, I would encounter the “John Deere” again — or so I thought. The old, distant 2-cylinder would pop, slowly at first then seem to catch on and begin running at working speed only to slow down and stall. I resolved to follow the sound across the woods and fields and help this poor farmer to keep his old John Deere running.
The woods are vast up there, mostly comprised of overgrown 18th-Century farm fields. The old fences of cleared fieldstone still stand amongst 24-inch-thick timber. To say that you went hunting “8 stone fences back” means that you put in a pretty good day. I had only gone 2 fences when I realized that I was heading away from the sound of the old tractor. So went my 1st encounter with bonasa umbellus, or ruffed grouse, also called native pheasant, “drumming.”
A mysterious sound came from the woods in the wee hours; a kind of a “blatt.” Our sage old Yankee neighbor couldn’t identify it either. “Some kinda natch’el noise,” he explained in a dialect devoid of the letter “R”.
Even now, we seldom recall those times without mentioning the character known as Blatt the Natural Noise.
That first starry night on the Iowa prairie brought the familiar sound of a tailgate party somewhere off in the 2000 acres of pasture and crop land that surrounded us. Occasionally, out of the more subdued conversation of the revelers, someone would cut loose with a high Rebel Yell. “It’s coyotes.” my native Midwestern wife explained to this punk from Jersey. I still say it sounded like a tailgate party — that’s one kind of “wildlife” that I understand.
In Hampshire County, we lived on “The Knob” aka George’s Peak or McDonald’s Knob, where we did our off-the-grid thing. Leaving for work at about 4 a.m., a screech owl would let loose in the darkness somewhere further up the mountain. You never get used to this call suddenly and unexpectedly piercing the pre-dawn silence.
En route to work, I told storekeeper Eddie Saville about the experience. He made a scatological, though accurate, observation as to the effects of this bird’s call.
I’m happy to see corn going in at the private 300 acre farm museum at Middleburg, Virginia. Soon the land around the house and barns — my frequent environs — will become a dark and mysterious island in a vast sea of corn. About the time that the stalks start to rustle, foxes can be heard barking far off into the rows of 7-foot-tall stalks.
Here on the North River it’s songbirds — songbirds — especially just before first light. “Geeze — got any tweety birds?” Sleep in? Forget it. This has even become a unit of measure of sorts.
My wife, while putting in earplugs might say, “Don’t wake me up till half past tweety bird.” The mockingbird has been one of the most interesting. We used to have an outdoor telephone on the back porch. Somehow, several of our neighbors without telephones found it and used it liberally when we were not at home. That wasn’t a big problem except that, due to a minor defect, the phone was difficult to hang up properly. Thus our phone would wind up being off the hook for the better part of a day.
But that’s not the reason that we finally took it down. A mocking bird became skilled at impersonating the outdoor phone’s ringtone. We would come running from the garden or the river to answer the phone only to be greeted by a dial tone.
A young Heather Lind was learning the flute and was especially fond of the acoustics by the river. The mocking bird picked up “Greensleeves.” which Heather often p1ayed — just a few notes, but enough to make us want him to complete the piece and not leave us hanging.
We’re told that the property that we are in the process of acquiring is home to bear and coyotes as well as the usual diversity of local wildlife. Recently though, an unidentified cry was heard deep in the woods. Somehow, this sound was determined to be the call of something called a “stoat.” I couldn’t find “Stoat” in our dictionary or wildlife books.
Finally consulting a 6-inch thick dictionary from the 1930s we found a stoat to be “an Arctic ermine, especially in its summer pelage … loosely, any ermine or weasel.”
It would appear that ‘‘stoat” is an archaic term for a weasel as evidenced by my having to consult a 1930s dictionary for the word’s definition. Well, that’s when a stoat was a stoat.
(Now, John Mellencamp’s “Cherry Bomb” won’t stop playing in my head.)
First published July 26, 2017
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.