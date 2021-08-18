FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, August 16, 2021
LAMBS:
Hi Choice & Prime: $225-280; Choice: $240; Slaughter Ewes: - $107.50.
KID GOATS: 84
20-40 lbs.: $280-310; 40-60 lbs.: $290; 60-80 lbs. - $270-300.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 168 - Utility & Comm: $60-80; Canner & Cutter: $35-42; Cutter & BNG: $54-68.
Bulls: 2 - 1-2 - $72-100.
FEEDER CATTLE: 425
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $153-159; 400-500 lbs. - $151; 500-600 lbs. - $156; 600-700 lbs. - $156-153; 700-800 lbs. - $134-146.50; 800-900 lbs.: $129-132. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $158; 400-500 lbs. - $144; 500-600 lbs. - $139; 600-700 lbs. - $133; 700-800 lbs. - $113-139; 800-900 lbs.: $125. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $112-120; 500-600 lbs. - $139; 600-700 lbs. - $112; 700-800 lbs. - $110.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $126-127; 400-500 lbs. - $136.50; 500-600 lbs. - $127; 600-700 lbs. - $123.50-139; 700-800 lbs. - $119.50; 800-900 lbs. - $115.50; 900-1100 lbs. - $107. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $110-129; 400-500 lbs. - $132; 500-600 lbs. - $122; 600-700 lbs. - $122; 700-800 lbs. - $119. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $116; 400-500 lbs. - $119; 500-600 lbs. - $119; 600-700 lbs. - $117.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $151-161; 400-500 lbs. - $148-157; 500-600 lbs. - $144-148; 600-700 lbs. - $128; 700-800 lbs. - $113.50; 800-900 lbs. - $81. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $136-140; 400-500 lbs. - $135-139; 500-600 lbs. - $131; 600-700 lbs. - $116; 700-800 lbs. - $107; 800-900 lbs. - $88. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $136; 400-500 lbs. - $137; 500-600 lbs. - $120; 700-800 lbs. - $103.
Total: 874
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, August 16, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $139; Medium to Good: Up to $124.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $133; Medium to Good: Up to $120.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $115.50; Light: Up to $88.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $92; Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $65-81; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $100.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $20.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $210.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $150.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $125.; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $70; Light - Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $93.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $91; Light: Up to $82.
Cows: Utility: $60-70; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $77.50.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $165.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $91; Heavy: Up to $82; Light: Up to $82.50.
Feeder Pigs: Up to $45.
Sows: Up to $65.
Male Hogs: Up to $2.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $252.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $227.50; 30-60 lbs.: $225.
Sheep: Up to $160.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-510; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $4.35; 1st Cut: Up to $5.75.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 61 Head
Premium Whites: 65-75 Dressing - Average - $79.50.
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Average - $66-75.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Average - $59-67; High - $69-71.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Average - $54-59; High - $62-64; Low - $35-45.
BULLS: 2 Head
YG #1: 1360 lbs. - $72. H Dressing: 1770 lbs. - $91.
FED CATTLE: 8 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1346 lbs. - $137.
Slaughter Hols Steers: High Ch & Prim 2-3 - 1546 lbs. - $97. Select 2-3 - 1316 lbs. - $86.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 59 Head
#1 - 96-120 lbs. - $80-97.50; 86-94 lbs. - $42.50-77.50. #2 - 90 lbs. - $52.50. #3 - 76-94 lbs. - $15-30. Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $2-10.
Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $77.50-150.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 88 Head
Barrows and Gilts: 212-274 lbs. - $60-77; 308-353 lbs. - $59-75.
SOWS: 7
470 lbs. - $67; 504-576 lbs. - $74-79.
BOARS: 2
412 lbs. - $37; 518-550 lbs. - $11-77; 724 lbs. - $11.
FEEDER PIGS: 72 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold by the head: US 1-2 - 18-22 lbs. - $28-46; 30-40 lbs. - $51-64; 56-67 lbs. - $69-76; 90 lbs. - $56-94.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt: US 1-2 - 124-132 lbs. - $79-83; 140 lbs. - $89; 176 lbs. - $55; 177-179 lbs. - $80-90.
FEEDERS: 58 Head
Steers: Medium and Large 1 - 234 lbs. - $137.50; 396-484 lbs. - $135-137.50; 572-711 lbs. - $123-125; 840-964 lbs. - $100-118; 1130-1150 lbs. - $111-114. Medium and Large 2 - 872 lbs. - $99.
Dairy Steers: Large 3 - 148-198 lbs. - $80-89.
Heifers: Medium and Large 1 - 402-32 lbs. - $127.50-132.50; 452-470 lbs. - $110-127.50; 506-554 lbs. - $122.50-127.50; 1184 lbs. - $86. Medium and Large 2 - 270 lbs. - $98.
Bulls: Medium and Large 1 - 332-420 lbs. - $122.50-135; 558-645 lbs. - $115-135.
LAMBS: 38 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice and Prime 1-3: 108-148 lbs. - $220-275. Choice 1-3: 86-104 lbs. - $175-220.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 6 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3 - 146 lbs. - $110; 168-190 lbs. - $85-115.
Rams: Good 1-3 - 128 lbs. - $195.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 36 Head - By the head
Kids Selection 1: 36 lbs. - $100; 42-48 lbs. - $135-185; 50-53 lbs. - $115-150; 60 lbs. - $150; 70-84 lbs. - $205-230; 94 lbs. - $245-265; 110-112 lbs. - $285-305.
Nannies: Selection 1 - 118 lbs. - $205. Selection 2 - 68 lbs. - $115; 78 lbs. - $190.
Billies: Selection 1 - 126 lbs. - $265.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed. of month. 8 p.m.
