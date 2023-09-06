I was climbing out of the North River after a swim. This sparkling river runs through our back yard making this very convenient.
I caught a whiff of rotting fish. Being from a coastal area, I don’t find this fragrance unpleasant, rather, I find it reassuring, evoking images of docks, sand, bait shacks and rowboats. Though the images may differ, the same applies to the fragrances of silage and cow manure.
I looked for the source of the smell and my eyes caught sight of the unusually large scales scattered on the bank. I then noticed the tail and fins of a species of fish I had never before seen in the North River and the source of what may well be my worst pun ever.
“Carpe Diem,” I intoned over the scene. This large, partially eaten carp had enjoyed a long life and had certainly “seized the day” for many a year.
Suspecting this to be a raccoon’s nocturnal handiwork, I looked carefully for the small and usually well-defined tracks that are always left behind by raccoons, foxes or ‘possums.
I found none of these.
Instead, the muddy bank had been smeared by something larger which would suggest a bear. I left the mess on the bank for the ‘possum night shift to clean up.
The North River is home to sunfish, bass, native trout, “Fall fish” and rainbow trout theorized to have washed over the dam from Warden Lake, which is regularly stocked. There are, of course others, including a wide variety of amphibians and reptiles.
Still, I’ve never seen a carp in the North River before. Maybe this was a feral goldfish or perhaps the local variety of carp are nocturnal-like eels. Yes, there are eels in the North River as evidenced by the dead three-foot specimen that I found in the shallows one morning. Our creeks and rivers are a whole different world at night.
I still don’t know the official name of the brook that comprised the eastern boundary of our 170 New Jersey acres.
Though prosperous development upstream would eventually cause this brook to have a more swamp-like character, this was 1959 when it still ran fast, cold and clear.
My father was an avid TV watcher, but, I guess, “The Honeymooners,” “Life of Riley” and “Ozzie and Harriet” were heading into fall reruns. In an uncharacteristic move, he left his Barkalounger, found a powerful flashlight and instructed me to follow him.
We walked through the yard, him shining the flashlight ahead of us in the moonless night. We climbed over the fence and into the pasture and down the hill to the brook. In the daytime, this brook was a happening place in ‘59 with pickerel, bass, suckers, shiners swimming its length and darters and tadpoles in every clear little pool.
In a bend of the brook at a deep spot, perhaps 3 feet, he shone the bright beam directly into the water. The joint was jumpin’! Fish of a size, color and shape that I’ve never seen before were going about their nocturnal fish business.
More striking in appearance though, were the eels — lots and lots of eels.
Night fishermen and women pulled up eels, carp, catfish and who knows what else. I can remember their campfires along the Delaware and Raritan Canal towpath and the Millstone River.
These mostly African-American anglers came from the nearby cities like Trenton, Princeton and New Brunswick. They fished using cane poles without reels and thus were not required to have a fishing license.
Fresh-caught fish was a staple of their summer diet. Their disappearance after generations seemed to coincide with the area becoming a state park and the advent of the food stamp program.
I spent part of one summer camping along the towpath. I just didn’t feel like working beyond day labor such as baling hay and odd auto repair jobs. I subsisted largely on cane-pole caught fish cooked over a campfire. Occasionally, a few of my buddies from nearby Griggstown would stop by. They usually brought along some beer, their fishing poles and, on occasion, explosives.
Yes, that opening scene in a Crocodile Dundee sequel isn’t all that far-fetched. He may even be pictured fishing in New Jersey waters. The underwater detonation of these explosives, the specific nature of which I will not disclose, seemed only to stun the larger fish while the smaller ones, who didn’t absorb as much of the concussive wave, seemed unaffected.
There was no evidence of fish killed at the immediate blast site. My guess is that they swam away from the device in order to escape the sizzling underwater fuse. Maybe they were getting used to us.
Our stretch of the North River has helped feed young families who were experiencing lean times. The parents would send the children to do the fishing since they were not required to have a fishing license.
My childhood also saw fish fill a dietary gap during such times though our fish were more often ocean-caught. Such were my thoughts standing in the river as flies buzzed around a half-eaten fish.
Carpe Diem — Seize the Day.
First published Sept. 7, 2016.
