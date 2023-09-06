Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I was climbing out of the North River after a swim. This sparkling river runs through our back yard making this very convenient. 

I caught a whiff of rotting fish. Being from a coastal area, I don’t find this fragrance unpleasant, rather, I find it reassuring, evoking images of docks, sand, bait shacks and rowboats. Though the images may differ, the same applies to the fragrances of silage and cow manure.

