Last week’s Far Muse installment – pulled from the Review archives in 2017 – referenced an art show occurring before the North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival. For clarification, that art show will not be happening this year, in 2023. The festival, however, will take place this Saturday, May 13, in North River Mills starting at 10 a.m.
The year was 1989; I had just hung out my shingle doing general auto, truck and farm tractor repair. I received news that a tractor/trailer was having trouble on Schafanaker Mountain.
I hopped into my ’54 Chevy work truck and “sped’’ to the scene.
There, I was greeted by the driver, something between a country music/rock star and a peyote hallucination. Turquoise and silver glinted against desert colored suede. The white cowboy hat was adorned with feathers — dayglo carnival feathers, yet — above jeweled mirrored sunglasses.
A total failure of the air brake system had caused all 10 brake diaphragms to lock the wheels. He was already well on his way to compressing all the safety springs using special hardware. This left the huge truck totally without braking capability other than gearing and engine braking.
“I drove with no brakes before.” he commented casually.
I shared his confidence. Farm trucks rarely had operable service brakes when I was growing up. Stopping and slowing in the hayfield was accomplished through gearing and use of the long emergency brake lever protruding from the floor next to the gearshift. When heading from the fields to the pond for a swim, one had only to look for a tree to stop the truck against. The tree was usually a young cedar which grew plentiful in the lime-rich Jersey soil. Bushy and flexible, these trees ensured a soft landing.
No, brakes aren’t all they’re cracked up to be and a country boy can survive without them — though sometimes it’s a wonder.
Last Monday found me at the Addis property at Wickliffe, in the countryside east of Berryville, Va. The old log house there is rented. The Addises live in Eastern Pennsylvania, just a pleasant day-trip from my old New Jersey stomping grounds.
I was at Wickliffe to work on the 1946 Ford 2N tractor, yet another problem with the ancient 6-volt charging system. The 2N is used to maintain the approximately 4 acres of creek bottom horse pasture.
Authorization had already been obtained to convert to a 12-volt ‘‘one wire” alternator system. However, I’m trying to keep the tractor all original in order to maintain its collector appeal.
Anyway, being all grease and dandelion seeds, the machine just seems natural — like something that grew from the earth rather than coming from a hot, smoky factory. I just can’t bring myself to hang anything new on it.
It was while pulling up along side the tractor in the field that the brakes on the 1979 Ford F 150 pickup failed. A pump of the pedal brought them back momentarily but they instantly faded away. The brake master cylinder had failed and I faced the prospect of driving home without brakes.
Now let me be clear on this matter. I respect life and property — both my own and that of others — enough not to endanger either.
In addition to the advantages of a standard transmission, the emergency brake system in this truck is all new. A successful panic stop would ensue if I were to stomp the emergency brake pedal — after which I would be peeling my face from the windshield. But, fortunately, nothing so drastic would be necessary.
I began by mapping my route home; U.S. Route 7 would be okay until we encountered the congested area around Winchester. Chilly Hollow Road was given consideration, but Parshall, with its steep approach before ending at the Shenandoah River spoke of a possible 2-wheel drive boating accident. Crossing over to Senseny Road at Triple J Road was briefly considered. These possibilities all had in common the fact that I would be going through Winchester as Apple Blossom events were kicking off either on Jubal Early Drive or under the many stoplights on Cork Street.
The. city of Winchester had to be avoided entirely.
We limped out ·to Route 7, fully prepared to ditch the truck against the road bank rather than engaging the 70-mile per hour traffic at an inopportune time. A space opened up and the Ford and I slipped in. Traffic wasn’t all that heavy but started to bunch up at the Triple J intersection. I downshifted and made a right turn onto Crum’s Church Road.
Crum’s Church led to a T intersection with Old Charlestown Road, fortunately on level pavement. The hill that descended to Opequon Creek was longer than I remembered and this part of the trip was accomplished in second gear. It was easy going past the farms but the low-water bridge ahead is one-lanish.
Fortunately, it was above water and unoccupied. We breezed over Opequon Creek and into Frederick County. Moving along, we passed Route ‘‘six-six-six”, actually spelled out in that manner to discourage people from stealing the sign.
Tractor repair customers Austin and Olivia Landry own Jordan Springs Market, widely acclaimed for its excellent barbeque.
I was rubbernecking, to see if Austin was milling about and at the old trucks that always seem to be present there. I almost forgot that I didn’t have brakes as I approached the triangular intersection. A quick downshift to first brought a chirp from the rear tires.
This was the beginning of the afternoon rush hour. Though the traffic is busier, the traffic lights tend to be green on the primary routes. We sailed through that busy section of Route 11 then exited onto Route 522 then again onto Indian Hollow.
I met a few cars at that orchard intersection with Poorhouse Road where the stop signs are arranged so the apple trucks don’t have to stop on the hill. I waved them on — theywouldn’t want to be stuck behind the Ford traveling in second gear. The traffic on Indian Hollow was light —justa lone buzzard working over a dead ‘possum.
Another long hill and another narrow low water bridge at Hogue Creek. Again, the bridge was unoccupied and dry. Beyond the bridge is one of those “Stop, Look and Listen” railroad crossings. “Stop” — right — another of those luxuries that too many people take for granted. We’re getting close to West Virginia here. It’s probably best not to confess to driving without brakes in a state where one owns property and his driver’s license and insurance policy reside. Suffice it to say that I made it home. Maybe I called a cab.
First published May 10, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.