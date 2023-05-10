Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

Last week’s Far Muse installment – pulled from the Review archives in 2017 – referenced an art show occurring before the North River Mills/Ice Mountain Festival. For clarification, that art show will not be happening this year, in 2023. The festival, however, will take place this Saturday, May 13, in North River Mills starting at 10 a.m. 

The year was 1989; I had just hung out my shingle doing general auto, truck and farm tractor repair. I received news that a tractor/trailer was having trouble on Schafanaker Mountain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.