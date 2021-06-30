FARMERS Livestock 

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va., 540-667-1023

Monday, June 28, 2021

HOGS: 3 - 250-300 lbs. - $68-69;Boars: 637 lbs. - 2¢.

LAMBS: 73 - HI Choice & Prime: 116-131 lbs. - $255-295;Choice: 81-108 lbs. - $275-290; Graded & Choice: 50-66 lbs. - $250-265.

KID GOATS: 37 - 20-40 lbs.: $230-320;40-60 lbs.: $360-405;60-80 lbs. - $370-430.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Cows: 55 - Utility & Comm: $66-75; Canner & Cutter: $57-73; Cutter & BNG: $40-51. Bulls: 8 - 1-2 - $94-110.Stock Cows: 42 - Bred: $985-1,210 per head; Pairs: $925-1,375.

FEEDER CATTLE: 225 - Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $150-157.50; 500-600 lbs. - $151-158; 600-700 lbs. - $154; 800-900 lbs. - $125. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $147.50; 400-500 lbs. - $140-155; 600-700 lbs. - $136; 700-800 lbs. - $130; 800-900 lbs. - $121. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $145; 400-500 lbs. - $131. Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $120-145; 400-500 lbs. - $145-147.50; 500-600 lbs. - $136-141; 600-700 lbs. - $125-129; 800-900 lbs. - $110. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $147-152; 400-500 lbs. - $136-142.50; 500-600 lbs. - $111-136; 600-700 lbs. - $123; 800-900 lbs. - $110. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $140-145; 400-500 lbs. - $130; 500-600 lbs. - $123. Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125-127.50; 400-500 lbs. - $128; 500-600 lbs. - $119-132; 600-700 lbs. - $103-122; 700-800 lbs. - $111; 800-900 lbs. - $107. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $115; 400-500 lbs. - $127; 500-600 lbs. - $111; 700-800 lbs. - $107. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $110; 400-500 lbs. - $110; 600-700 lbs. - $108.

 

Friend’s Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md., 301-746-8178

Monday, June 28, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115. Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103. Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $124.50; Medium to Good: Up to $118. Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $124.50; Medium to Good: Up to $115. Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $104.50; Light: Up to $76. Bulls: Heavy: Up to $90; Light: Up to $95. Cows: Utility: $65-79.50; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down. Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $121;Medium to Good: Up to $85; Bob Calves: $20 And Down. Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $127.50. Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $40. Beef Cross Calves: Up to $232.50.

Goats: By the head -Up to $190.

 

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $150.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $110.

Holstein Steers: Good: Up to $75;Light: Up to $65.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $93.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $93;Light: Up to $106.

Cows: Utility: $60-73;Canners: $40-58; Culls: $38 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm:Up to $100.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $185.

Bob Calves: Up to $35.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $86; Heavy: Up to $85; Light: Up to $82.

Feeder Pigs: By Head - Up to $110.

Sows: Up to $45.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $277.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $270; 30-60 lbs.: Up to $270.

Sheep: Up to $135.

Goats: By Head – Large: $200-410; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $125.

