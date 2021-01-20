Patricia Rodgers of Baker has won a John Deere XUV 590E Gator through a surprise giveaway organized by Farm Credit of the Virginias.
The association cancelled its annual customer appreciation events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the company quietly put the names of all 11,000-plus customers into a surprise giveaway for the gator, which Rodgers won.
The association partnered with James River Equipment, a Farm Credit express dealer in Harrisonburg, Va., to provide the 590E John Deere Gator to Rodgers, which was delivered last week.
