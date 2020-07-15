CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Moorefield Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory has received ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation.
The accreditation validates the laboratory’s quality management system and shows potential lab clients a viable option for testing within its own quality assurance systems. Maintaining ISO accreditation also allows for participation in national animal disease testing programs and enhanced funding opportunities to support animal disease testing.
“We congratulate our Moorefield Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory on achieving such an outstanding accreditation. It took a lot of hard work and extra effort for these folks to achieve this status,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Supporting our poultry industry with testing, as well as always being ready to handle potential foreign animal diseases, is essential to West Virginia. The WVDA continues to work towards protecting our producers, economy and trade agreements.”
The WVDA is a longstanding member of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network and has regularly undergone inspection and review by NAHLN officials, as well as complete proficiency testing administered by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
The tests that led to the ISO accreditation are for high-index pathogens Avian Influenza and Virulent Newcastle’s Disease of poultry, African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever (Hog Cholera), Swine Influenza Virus and Foot and Mouth Disease, which can affect multiple livestock species and susceptible wildlife.
“Special congratulations to those who were instrumental through the accreditation process, Dr. Erika Alt and Biosafety Officer Renee. They really led this effort and were supported by their colleagues to achieve these rankings. We are proud they continue to work towards a safe, reliable food system,” Leonhardt said.
Animal Health Division’s Guthrie Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory performs different reportable animal disease testing than MAHDL via NVSL-proficiency test certifications and plans to make application in 2021 to undergo inspection for becoming a NAHLN participant. The WVDA’s Regulatory and Environmental Division (READ) Microbiology Laboratory has maintained ISO 17025 accreditation for the past several years.
