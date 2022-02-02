“... and I would never budge ‘til spring — peeks over me window sill…”
It’s easier to write in Southern or Brooklyn dialect than to try and convey an East London Cockney accent in print. I’ll have to depend on the reader’s familiarity with the 1964 movie “My Fair Lady,” starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. (Give me a break — it’s February.)
To further illustrate the dialect of Miss Eliza Doolittle, which is devoid of the letter “H,” here’s a Cockney joke lifted from the pages of Reader’s Digest: “A bloke couldn’t decide which of his love interests to marry — Katherine or Maria. He went to a church with ornate stained glass windows and knelt to pray. When he looked up at one of the windows, he miraculously had his answer, ‘Ave Maria.’”
Now that we’ve all polished our English accents (with ample apologies to real Brits), we can forget all about the Misty Isles — this has more to do with the window sills that Miss Hepburn mentions in her song and their West Virginia counterparts under the care of the Old Hippie, aka wife Stephanie.
So just how does spring peek over our windowsills? A year ago, this column covered the annual lighting of the wood-fired boiler that heats Abundant Life Greenhouse. On Feb. 12, 2014, at exactly 1:37 and 44 seconds, greenhouse manager Leah Kalvitis ignited the growing season with just one match. Workers laid off for the winter resumed their occupation by preparing potting soil and planting seeds in the massive, heated greenhouse.
Stephanie’s operation isn’t quite so impressive but, on gardeners’ windowsills throughout the region, broccoli and cabbage are getting their start. Heartier greens could be getting their start as well but their growing season is so short that they can be started outside later.
Cauliflower comes soon after, then eggplant and some flowers such as geraniums and petunias. Finally, tiny tomato plants will also occupy this staging area for the eventual march to the garden by the river. But outside, we’re still battling winter.
During the infamous winter of 1977-1978, I recall placing a pan of hot coals under the oil pan of Stephanie’s 1950 GMC pickup in an effort to get the old motor to start. I even banked around the truck with snow to keep out that persistent Iowa wind. Looking up from my labors toward the bay window of the 120 year old farmhouse, I was reassured by the sight of myriad little cabbages, insulated from underneath by numerous issues of the Wayne County Examiner, looking back. Yes, that winter would someday end.
But this year is going to be a little different. Oh, certainly, this winter will end but this year, we’re growing apple rootstocks, too. As I’ve expounded ad infinitum if not nauseam, one of the things in nature that I find the most fascinating is the apple. If every seed of every apple ever grown were planted and produced a tree, the fruit of every individual tree would be different and unique. The differences may range from dramatic to microscopic but unique they indeed would be. It’s for this reason that apple varieties cannot be propagated from seed but must be grafted, budded or layered.
For the past 27 years, we have been encouraging random seedling apple trees that pop up around the place to grow and produce fruit. As expected, the results have been widely varied with no apple worth propagating, making the scene, until now. Actually, the tree is quite large, having been there for 10 years or so. Though I enjoyed this slightly tart apple, the size was lacking. However, I admit that I never tried thinning the apples to increase the size of the fruit. Last year, subzero winter temperatures and a late frost accomplished this job for me, and this apple came into its own by growing to a marketable size.
The apple isn’t glossy but has a mildly sandy skin texture similar to a Roxbury Russet. The apple has much more personality and character than a grocery store apple and is much prettier than the Russet. A mostly orange ground color is complemented with a red/purple blush. The effect resembles a sunset in a very old painting.
Now here’s the really cool part; when ripe, one senses pressure from within the apple — a tap with the finger resounds throughout. Biting into the apple produces an audible pop as juice runs everywhere. I gave away small quantities of this apple to various folks and got rave reviews all around. It appears to be frost hearty and disease resistant and to ripen evenly.
Commercially grown rootstocks are — as far as I’m aware — only available in large quantities — so I’m growing my own. Of course, these won’t be dwarf trees, but I’m partial to the romance of large apple trees and long, well worn, wooden ladders.
I haven’t yet thought up a name for this apple. I might name it after this column; Far Muse but it might be confused with the Famuse aka Snow Apple. In fact, over the past 300 years, many really good names have been taken.
I might call it the Hampshire Review apple (discovered in Hampshire to rave Reviews — again, it’s February) subject to permission from the publication of that name. Anyway, if you’re interested in one of these trees, leave us a voicemail at 540-931-4177 right away. There’s no obligation. I just need a general idea of how many rootstocks to start. Delivery will be in 2-3 years unless I master microsurgery in order to graft the tiny trees. Anyway, I hope that spring is peeking over your windowsill. If not, look for the smoke from Abundant Life Greenhouse’s chimney along Route 50 in Shanks. Then you’ll know that, without a doubt, we have old man winter on the run.
First published Feb. 4, 2015
