CHARLESTON — Corn production dropped while hay soared across West Virginia in 2020.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that the value of corn for grain production totaled $22.44 million last year, a decrease of 13 percent from $25.71 million in 2019.
The average price per bushel was $4.10, unchanged from 2019.
On the other hand, the value of all hay production totaled $123.20 million in 2020, a 21-percent increase from 2019’s $101.95 million.
The average price received per ton was $119, up $5 per ton from 2019.
The value of alfalfa production totaled $5.38 million in 2020, a 36-percent decrease from the 2019 value of $8.45 million. The average price received per ton was $192, unchanged from 2019.
The value of all other hay production totaled $117.82 million, up 26 percent from 2019. The average price received per ton was $117, up $7.
Across the United States:
• Corn for grain value of production - $61.04 billion, up 25 percent; $4.30 per bushel, up 74 cents.
• All wheat value of production - $9.32 billion, up 5 percent; $5 per bushel, up $0.42.
• Soybeans value of production - $46.07 billion, up 51 percent; $11.15 per bushel, up $2.58.
• All hay value of production - $17.33 billion, down 4 percent; $159 per ton, down $4.
• Alfalfa hay value of production - $8.42 billion, down 8 percent; $172 per ton, down $7.
• All other hay value of production - $8.91 billion, down less than 1 percent; $133 per ton, down $2. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.