Grantsville Stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $136.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $65.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $75.

Bulls: Light: Up to $80.

Cows: Utility: Up to $45-55;Canners: Up to $40-44; Culls: $38 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $70.

Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $42.50.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $85.

Bob Calves: Up to $20.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $71; Heavy: Up to $69; Light: Up to $60.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $70.

Sows: Up to $45.

Male Hogs: Up to $30.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $302.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $300; 30-60 lbs.: $315.

Sheep: Up to $142.50.

Goats: By Head – Large: $200-280; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $70.

Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.60;2nd Cut: Up to $6.10; Straw: Up to $4.

 

Four states livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

SLAUGHTER COWS: 82 Head

Premium White: 65-75 Dressing: Avg. - $68-77

Breakers: 75-80 Dressing: Avg. - $60-66; High - $68.50-69.

Boners: 80-85 Dressing: Avg. - $53-58; High - $59-67.

Lean: 85-90 Dressing: Avg. - $51-54; High - $55-60.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: 5 Head

YG #1: 1788-1846 lbs. - $73-74; H Dress - 1506-2124 lbs. - $80-82.

FED CATTLE: 11 Head

Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1662 lbs. - $71.

Slaughter Heifers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1254-1456 lbs. - $109-110. Choice 2-3: 1240-1462 lbs. - $100-105.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 63 Head

Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 96-120 lbs. - $82.50-102.50; 86-94 lbs. - $67.50-72.50. #2 - 96-106 lbs. - $62.50-80; 88-94 lbs. - $37.50-65. #3 - 78-82 lbs. - $15-45. Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 80-98 lbs. - $32.50-47.50.

Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $115-165.

SLAUGHTER HOGS: 56 Head - Barrows and Gilts

200-250 lbs. - $57-69; 250-300 lbs. - $60-72; 1 - $80; 300-400 lbs. - $67-70; 400-425 lbs. - $58-63.

SOWS: 16 Head

286-358 lbs. - $29-31; 400-500 lbs. - $44-58; 500-600 lbs. - $52-57; 740-760 lbs. - $52-53.

FEEDER PIGS: 76 Head

Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 30-40 lbs. - $37-45.

Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 150 lbs. - $43; 168 lbs. - $61.

FEEDERS: 90 Head

Steers: Medium and Large 2: 428-443 lbs. - $100-105.

Holstein Steers: Large 3: 200-250 lbs. - $91-95; 300-400 lbs.- $82-86; 634 lbs. - $77; 708 lbs. - $67; 948 lbs. - $68.

Heifers: Medium and Large 1: 300-400 lbs. - $116-134; 400-500 lbs. - $113-130; 578 lbs. - $117.50; 696-774 lbs. - $100-102.50. Medium and Large 2: 258 lbs. - $100; 558 lbs. - $75.

Bulls: Medium and Large 1: 258-335 lbs. - $135-144; 400-500 lbs. - $122.50-135; 500-550 lbs. - $117.50-125; 700-800 lbs - $90-102.50. Medium and Large 2: 268 lbs - $97.50; 620 lbs. - $97.50.

SLAUGHTER GOATS: 3 Head - By the head

Billies: Selection 1: 92 lbs. - $240.

Wethers: Selection 1: 84 lbs. - $250; 102 lbs. - $270.

LAMBS: 15 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Choice 1-3: 50 lbs. - $317.50; 67 lbs. - $300-317.50; 70-74 lbs. - $220-315.

SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 2 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Ewes: Good 1-3: 184 lbs. - $95.

Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.

