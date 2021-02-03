Grantsville Stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $136.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $80.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $75.
Bulls: Light: Up to $80.
Cows: Utility: Up to $45-55;Canners: Up to $40-44; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $70.
Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $42.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $85.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $71; Heavy: Up to $69; Light: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $70.
Sows: Up to $45.
Male Hogs: Up to $30.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $302.50; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $300; 30-60 lbs.: $315.
Sheep: Up to $142.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-280; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $70.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.60;2nd Cut: Up to $6.10; Straw: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 82 Head
Premium White: 65-75 Dressing: Avg. - $68-77
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing: Avg. - $60-66; High - $68.50-69.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing: Avg. - $53-58; High - $59-67.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing: Avg. - $51-54; High - $55-60.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 5 Head
YG #1: 1788-1846 lbs. - $73-74; H Dress - 1506-2124 lbs. - $80-82.
FED CATTLE: 11 Head
Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1662 lbs. - $71.
Slaughter Heifers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1254-1456 lbs. - $109-110. Choice 2-3: 1240-1462 lbs. - $100-105.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 63 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 96-120 lbs. - $82.50-102.50; 86-94 lbs. - $67.50-72.50. #2 - 96-106 lbs. - $62.50-80; 88-94 lbs. - $37.50-65. #3 - 78-82 lbs. - $15-45. Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 80-98 lbs. - $32.50-47.50.
Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $115-165.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 56 Head - Barrows and Gilts
200-250 lbs. - $57-69; 250-300 lbs. - $60-72; 1 - $80; 300-400 lbs. - $67-70; 400-425 lbs. - $58-63.
SOWS: 16 Head
286-358 lbs. - $29-31; 400-500 lbs. - $44-58; 500-600 lbs. - $52-57; 740-760 lbs. - $52-53.
FEEDER PIGS: 76 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 30-40 lbs. - $37-45.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 150 lbs. - $43; 168 lbs. - $61.
FEEDERS: 90 Head
Steers: Medium and Large 2: 428-443 lbs. - $100-105.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 200-250 lbs. - $91-95; 300-400 lbs.- $82-86; 634 lbs. - $77; 708 lbs. - $67; 948 lbs. - $68.
Heifers: Medium and Large 1: 300-400 lbs. - $116-134; 400-500 lbs. - $113-130; 578 lbs. - $117.50; 696-774 lbs. - $100-102.50. Medium and Large 2: 258 lbs. - $100; 558 lbs. - $75.
Bulls: Medium and Large 1: 258-335 lbs. - $135-144; 400-500 lbs. - $122.50-135; 500-550 lbs. - $117.50-125; 700-800 lbs - $90-102.50. Medium and Large 2: 268 lbs - $97.50; 620 lbs. - $97.50.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 3 Head - By the head
Billies: Selection 1: 92 lbs. - $240.
Wethers: Selection 1: 84 lbs. - $250; 102 lbs. - $270.
LAMBS: 15 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 50 lbs. - $317.50; 67 lbs. - $300-317.50; 70-74 lbs. - $220-315.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 2 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 184 lbs. - $95.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
