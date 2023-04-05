Students in the Davis College of Agriculture

WVU’s Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center is one of seven statewide farm facilities maintained by the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. 

 Brian Persinger, WVU

West Virginia University’s Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design is building upon a $521,000 legacy gift from a late alumnus to provide needed support for its research, education and outreach centers statewide. The gift bolsters a broader $2.5 million fundraising effort that aims to promote and strengthen agriculture in West Virginia.

John D. Anderson

John D. Anderson, Jr. posed for a portrait to mark his graduation from WVU in 1939. 

A recent trust gift established the John D. Anderson, Jr. WVU Farm Endowment, which supports the greatest needs of Davis College Research, Education and Outreach Centers. John Anderson, Jr. grew up on a farm in Morgantown and graduated from the Davis College in 1939, earning a bachelor’s degree in animal and veterinary sciences.

Anderson Farm Endowment

John D. Anderson, Jr. grew up on a family farm at the intersection of Kingwood Pike and Green Bag Road in Monongalia County. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.