An orchard in Hampshire County is at the center of research to solve the biggest problem facing those hugely popular Honeycrisp apples.
WVU Extension plant pathologist Mafuz Rahman is working with Shanholtz Orchards on Jersey Mountain Road to study a defect called bitter pit.
How bad is it?
“If you can solve that, you’ll be worth a billion dollars,” orchard owner Garry Shanholtz says.
Bitter pit annually costs packing houses 15 to 25 percent of Honeycrisp crops.
In some extreme cases, Rahman wrote in his proposal for the $25,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture specialty crop grant he received to conduct the study, 60 to 80 percent of a crop can be destroyed.
Even more troublesome: any variety of apple with the Honeycrisp in its ancestry is susceptible. And, Rahman says, sometimes the condition doesn’t become evident until the fruit is stored.
Honeycrisps became popular over the last decade for their combination of crunch and sweetness. They’re such a favorite that a standard bin of Honeycrisps fetch $600 to $1,000 as opposed to $125 to $300 for other varieties.
A bin holds 1,000 pounds, or 23 bushels, of apples, making a bushel 43 to 44 pounds.
Bitter pit is a physiological disorder related to calcium deficiency.
Rahman explains that cells under the skin break down, causing slight depressions generally concentrated at the stem end of the fruit. The tissue in these depressed areas is darkened, dry and spongy with a bitter taste.
Researchers know a few things about the problem, like large fruit from trees with light crops are more likely to have bitter pit and excessive nitrogen, potassium or fluctuating soil moisture that interfere with calcium uptake can cause it.
The study began last fall, pruning dead and diseased twigs and taking soil samples for a block of Honeycrisp trees in the Shanholtz orchard.
Work begins in earnest this spring as the petals fall off the blossoms and fruit cells start to divide. That’s when the demand for calcium is at its greatest.
Researchers will begin varying treatments on different trees and repeat for 3 months. The project will be back for another round in 2022.
Shanholtz said he’s content to let the WVU team tend to those trees while he takes care of the rest of his extensive orchard.
“I don’t know what they’re using,” he said.
He said conditions for the orchards are solid as winter winds into spring.
“We’ve got plenty of moisture and it won’t be too warm,” he said. “I just hope it’s warm enough to get out and put nitrate in the ground before the next rain comes.”
