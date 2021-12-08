An old friend, a minister, recently passed away. Because of Covid-19, the memorial service had to be held on Zoom.
As his life accomplishments were enumerated, brief mention was made of his military service. If he saw any action at all it was probably during the Korean Conflict.
I’ve spent considerable time conducting historical studies — usually sponsored to a degree by such administrations as Miller Breweries and Anheuser Busch — with veterans of that conflict and World War II.
What always fascinated me about their stories were the tales of conscientious objectors or those soldiers who refused to fight, usually on moral or religious grounds.
Often, these soldiers would serve as medics or mechanics, but still showed bravery in battle — some even winning the Congressional Medal of Honor.
After the services, most of those attending stayed on Zoom for conversation, mostly about the deceased. At one point in the typically chaotic Zoom conversation, I asked if anyone had information on this fellow’s military service.
With his being a minister, I had hoped to stir up stories of his refusal to take up arms to his credit if, indeed this were the case. However, I was — in effect — criticized for asking. “Nobody wants to hear about that.” I noticed that none of the protests came from anyone who I could recognize as an actual relative of the deceased.
An older member of the deceased’s family commented that he rarely spoke about this part of his life. However, there was one exception, when he would tell about the pranks that his fellow soldiers would play on him.
Pranks? In response to his refusal to take up arms, perhaps? My curiosity then grew and continues to still — but it looks like the trail has to end there.
Many who participated in war, later to become ministers under the same auspices as the deceased, do tell war stories. These, however, are not from the perspective of conscientious objectors and are just that — war stories.
One tells how to stay warm camping in bombed-out French villages while fighting across Europe. Another tells of the acquisition of a rare souvenir firearm.
So, to a greater extent, my critics were probably right. But some of these stories make their telling very worthwhile.
One such story involves another old friend, also deceased — Pete, a World War II veteran. Given Pete’s family’s religious background, he was probably working as a mechanic on the B-29 super-fortress bomber under the conscientious objector arrangement.
Though the Christian organization to which his family belonged has since adopted a policy of total neutrality and non-participation, some men still found the conscientious objector arrangement suitable.
With generous help from Allied propaganda, Pete believed that the B-29 would be innocently destroying evacuated, unmanned Japanese factories and thus bring about peace sooner. However, Pete began to suspect something more sinister that his Bible-trained conscience couldn’t abide.
I read somewhere that Curtis LeMay, commander of the then newly formed U.S. Air Force, won his military objectives through “overpowering violence.” Further study would show that LeMay made Union General Phillip Sheridan look like Barney Fife. LeMay, though, did borrow some of Sheridan’s basic technology.
Inspired by the British-led incendiary attack on Dresden, Germany, LeMay’s new tactic was to use incendiary bombs to set cities on fire. The deadly atmospheric phenomenon known as a “firestorm” was the intended result.
Pete got early notice of LeMay’s proposed new approach to warfare. Though such information is kept secret on a “need to know” basis, we should never underestimate the reach and scope of wartime scuttlebutt.
When Pete refused to continue servicing the bombers, a new place was sought for him in the Army Air Corps. When it was discovered that he could play the clarinet, he was shipped to England with orders to report to Captain Miller of the Army Air Corps Jazz Band or Miller’s second in command, Jerry Gray.
“Now, those guys were musicians,” Pete would later recall. “I just hung out in the background and tootled along as best I could.”
While Pete was playing in the remnant of the Glenn Miller Air Corps Band, LeMay continued his campaign, setting around 60 Japanese cities and towns on fire. This rampage left over 340,000 Japanese civilians dead.
All of this was before the flight of the B-29 Enola Gay on Aug. 6, 1945, and Bock’s Car on Aug. 8. The death toll of these 2 atomic bomb attacks may never be known but 240,000 would be a reasonable estimate. Pete would be able to say that he didn’t have a hand in LeMay’s ambitions.
Japanese Emperor Hirohito originally hadn’t planned to go to war. Prior to 1941, it was common knowledge that Japan was seeking world dominance through commerce.
This was popular joke material until it actually happened. Hirohito’s political cabinet wasn’t so patient. Whether they sold Hirohito on world dominance through military force or the Emperor simply lost control of the situation remains unclear.
After the war, Hirohito would execute a number of his warlords like Hideki Tojo, but the real irony lies in the fact that Hirohito would live to see victory according to his original plan. Wouldn’t it have made more sense to just skip the war and start selling Toyotas? (I chose this brand because my uncle who survived Iwo Jima owned a Toyota as his last vehicle.)
Let’s jump ahead 36 years to 1981. Oddly, this scene involves a World War II bomber pilot, Gordon “Tom” Whitham (B-26 Marauder), now well along into civilian life as the owner of Whitham Orchard. I guess there’s no escaping history.
A few other orchard employees and myself were having our usual heavy discussion as we worked. I had just mentioned that the Bible foretold a time without war (see Psalms 37:10,11; Jesus Himself also references this verse at Matthew 5:5).
One fellow, an all-knowing college sophomore (I liked him anyway) countered in a condescending tone: “There were plenty of wars in Bible times, Ted.”
He was making the very common mistake of assuming that the Bible relates only to the distant past and is basically about a bunch of whiskered geezers going about the desert doing churchy stuff.
I countered that one day has always been followed by the next day and we are thus in “Bible times” with prophecies yet to be fulfilled. I like to cite Matthew 24:7 as an indication of the conclusion of this world system of things.
“Earthquakes in divers places” (KJV) didn’t get a lot of attention there in 1981. It wouldn’t be until Aug. 23-24, 2011, before a measurable quake would be felt in that immediate area — but it did happen. Conditions in Matthew 24:7 have steadily intensified since, giving us a picture of where we are in history.
(I felt the effect of that earthquake when the ancient truck I was driving on Old Charles Town Road suddenly leapt from the right lane to the center of the road. “I thought I fixed that.” I muttered.)
I later learned that this was the effect of an earthquake centered in Virginia, not a serious front-end defect as I had imagined. My feelings of relief were somewhat mixed.)
So, it won’t be long before wars will cease and governance will come directly from heaven. For men like Pete and others, including thousands of like -minded individuals in so-called “enemy” nations, such a time has already come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.