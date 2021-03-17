CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture held a statewide virtual agri-tourism roundtable Feb. 9 with key government officials and agri-tourism producers.
Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby and Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch discussed key issues facing the agri-tourism industry and how to further develop the industry. State Sen. Patricia Rucker (R-Monongalia) also joined the panel to discuss possible legislative initiatives.
“Tourism is a multi-million-dollar industry in West Virginia, and agri-tourism is a large part of that,” Leonhardt said. “Understanding how our agencies can either provide assistance or get out of the way of these businesses helps move the industry forward. A lot of the problems these businesses are facing are burdensome regulations that need to be examined.”
Established agri-tourism producers, including Brad Glover of Swilled Dog Cidery, Brad Gritt of Gritt’s Farm and Chatman Neely of Barn With Inn, also sat on the panel to share their experiences in the industry, as well as some of the issues their businesses have faced.
The panel discussed ways to tap into highway sign access, establishing an agri-tourism association and creating unique marketing events to showcase multiple farms at once. Producers also discussed labor issues such as H2A workers, looking at the burden of current regulations and what resources are currently available for businesses.
After the discussion, panelists were eager to continue working together to make impactful changes in support of the agri-tourism industry.
The full discussion can be viewed on YouTube. Search for “WV Grown.”
For more information about West Virginia’s agri-tourism industry, contact Maggie Parsons at agtourism@wvda.us or 304-558-2210.
