WASHINGTON — Half of a $1 million grant to train the agricultural workforce in West Virginia is headed to a program in Moorefield.
The Eastern Workforce Opportunity Regional Center and Services in Moorefield will receive $500,000 for its project on strengthening agricultural workforce development in the Potomac Highlands through practical application and mentoring.
The other $500,000 is going to West Virginia University’s Shared Use Kitchen Internship and Network Project. The WVU project aims to strengthen existing workforce training programs at Pierpont Community and Technical College and Sprouting Farms’ Greenville Farm Kitchen by providing educational and training opportunities, internships and mentorships.
The grant was announced last week by West Virginia’s 2 U.S. senators, who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The grants come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
“West Virginians are some of the hardest working people in the nation,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-Farmington) said. “We just need the opportunity to prove ourselves. This funding from NIFA is great news for West Virginia’s food and agricultural workforce.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-Charleston) said she was glad to see the investments from NIFA. “Our students in West Virginia have such a great opportunity to engage with agricultural enterprise, and programs like this will give them the foundation they need to get a head start,” she said. “Increased focus on initiatives like this will not only expand our agricultural workforce, but also strengthen the economy of our rural communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.