More than 30 cattle producers received their BQA certification and Stockmanship & Stewardship training.

MOOREFIELD — In mid-June, Agriculture Innovation at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College brought together local cattle farmers, educators, livestock experts and a variety of industry-related vendors for a unique annual event that combines Stockmanship & Stewardship training with Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Petersburg.

The training started with a transportation-focused BQA certification led by West Virginia University Extension Livestock Specialist Kevin Shaffer. BQA programs help beef producers market their cattle, demonstrate their commitment to food safety and quality and carry out responsible cattle management.

