FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va., 540-667-1023

Monday, March 1, 2021

LAMBS: 16

    Hi Choice & Prime: 121 lbs.: $217.50; Choice & Good: 78-88 lbs.: $275-300; Bottle Lambs: per head - $70; Slaughter Ewes: $122-140.

KID GOATS: 72

    20-40 lbs.: $400-440; 40-60 lbs.: $375; 80-100 lbs. - $275-280; Nannies: $160-285.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Steers: 80 - Choice: $107.50-116; Non-Implanted: $115-129; Select: $135.

Heifers: 92 - Choice: $108-116; Non-Implanted: $118-129.

Cows: 87 - Utility & Comm: $55-68; Canner & Cutter: $52-64; Cutter & BNG: $37-52.

Bulls: 9 - 1-2 - $78-95.

Stock Cows: 21 - Bred: $800-1,100 per head.

FEEDER CATTLE: 505

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $151-163; 500-600 lbs. - $156.50; 600-700 lbs. - $145.50; 700-800 lbs. - $125-133; 800-900 lbs. - $120; 900-1100 lbs. - $109; Board: 875 lbs.: $132.75. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $149; 400-500 lbs. - $158-163; 500-600 lbs. - $154; 600-700 lbs. - $115-139.50; 700-800 lbs. - $120; 800-900 lbs. - $117. Med & Lg #3: 500-600 lbs. - $110; 600-700 lbs. - $114; 700-800 lbs. - $119.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $162-172; 400-500 lbs. - $141-161; 500-600 lbs. - $135; 600-700 lbs. - $121-127; 700-800 lbs. - $114-120; 800-900 lbs. - $107. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $161; 400-500 lbs. - $149-159; 500-600 lbs. - $131; 600-700 lbs. - $115-130; 700-800 lbs. - $112. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $150; 500-600 lbs. - $133; 600-700 lbs. - $109; 900-1100 lbs. - $93.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $127-129; 400-500 lbs. - $130; 500-600 lbs. - $123-126; 600-700 lbs. - $125; 700-800 lbs. - $108; 800-900 lbs. - $112. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $128; 400-500 lbs. - $130-133; 500-600 lbs. - $113-126; 600-700 lbs. - $118; 700-800 lbs. - $108. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $128; 400-500 lbs. - $102; 500-600 lbs. - $122; 600-700 lbs. - $108; 700-800 lbs. - $99.

Friend’s Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md., 301-746-8178

Monday, March 1, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.50; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $116; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $85.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $113.25; Medium to Good: Up to $95.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $113; Medium to Good: Up to $94.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $80; Light: Up to $65.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $82.75; Light: Up to $75.

Cows: Utility: $55-65.50; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $40 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $100; Medium to Good: Up to $72.50; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $105.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $125.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $175.

Grantsville Stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, February 27, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $136.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $96.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Light: Up to $86.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $94.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $83; Light: Up to $74.

Cows: Utility: Up to $50-60; Canners: Up to $40-49; Culls: $38 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $70.

Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $50.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $195.

Bob Calves: Up to $20.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $76; Heavy: Up to $71; Light: Up to $65.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $65.

Sows: Up to $57.50.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $325; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $290; 30-60 lbs.: $360.

Sheep: Up to $150.

Goats: By Head – Large: $200-460; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $195.

Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.25; 2nd Cut: Up to $6; Straw: Up to $5.50.

Four States Livestock

PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

SLAUGHTER COWS: 79 Head

Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Average - $65-70; High - $70-73.

Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Average - $56-63; High - $63-99.

Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Average $52-57; High - $60-63; Low - $38-40.

SLAUGHTER BULLS: 3 Head

YG 1: 1622-1636 lbs. - $74.

FED: 13 Head

Slaughter Steers: Select 2-3 - 1286 lbs. - $102.

Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3 - 1198-1368 lbs. - $78-86. Select 2-3: 1286-1720 lbs. - $64-74.

Slaughter Heifers: High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1274-1364 lbs. - $117-119.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 65 Head

Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 96-120 lbs. - 82.50-105; 86-94 lbs. - $40-82.50. #2 - 88-106 lbs. - $35-70. #3 - 86-104 lbs. - $14-27.50. Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 92-106 lbs. - $20-52.50.

Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $105-130.

BUTCHER HOGS: 67 Head - Barrows and Gilts

200-250 lbs. - $61; 250-300 lbs. - $71-86; 300-400 lbs. - $61-73; 400-404 lbs. - $66.

SOWS: 5 Head - Prices per cwt.

318 lbs. - $35; 360-486 lbs. - $66-74.

BOARS: 3 Head

662-778 lbs. - $6.

FEEDER PIGS: 105 Head

Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 26-28 lbs. - $28-30; 48-58 lbs. - $40-73; 61 lbs. - $37. Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2 - 102-122 lbs. - $47.50-55; 166 lbs. - $55.

FEEDERS: 86 Head

Steers: Medium and Large 1: 300-400 lbs. - $133-147.50; 400-500 lbs. - $126-137.50; 500-600 lbs. - $126-137.50; 930-1038 lbs. - $104-108. Large 3: 360-588 lbs. - $75-81; 600-700 lbs. - $83-100; 700-800 lbs. - $79-83; 840-942 lbs. - $76-84.

Heifers: Medium and Large 1: 350-400 lbs. - $125-132.50; 400-500 lbs. - $107.50-117.50; 538 lbs. - $107.50; 600-700 lbs. - $110-115; 800-1000 lbs. - $101-121.

Bulls: Medium and Large 1: 682 lbs. - $115; 882 lbs. - $95. Medium and Large 2: 216 lbs. - $105; 250-300 lbs. - $90-100; 778 lbs - $79.

GOATS: 27 Head - By the head.

Kids: Selection #1 - 38-42 lbs. - $145-165; 50 lbs. - $180; 66-76 lbs. - $195-270.

Nannies: Selection #1 - 80-84 lbs. - $200-222.50; 100-144 lbs. - $255-290; 156 lbs. - $290; 210 lbs. - $340.

Billies: Selection #1 - 94 lbs. - $225; 134 lbs. - $290.

LAMBS: 26 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Choice and Prime 1-3: 56-64 lbs. - $330-345; 71 lbs. - $330. Choice 1-3: 48 lbs. - $315; 52-60 lbs. - $295-322.50; 108 lbs. - $195.

SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 2 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Ewes: Good 1-3: 134-156 lbs. - $120-127.50.

